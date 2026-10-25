Block Island Is A New England Beach Escape Worth Planning Around The Ferry
Rhode Island's Block Island is a coastal haven for New Englanders and travelers from around the world, drawing up to 20,000 visitors each day. For decades, the island has attracted visitors who want to experience its historic hotels like the 1661 Resort and local art galleries, like the Jessie Edwards Studio, which showcases New England artists. There's also Block Island's natural beauty, like the Mohegan Bluffs, where dramatic cliffs dive down to the sandy beaches below, and the various sailing opportunities in the surrounding waters. Its 17 miles of shoreline are a particular draw, with favorites like Crescent Beach offering shallow waters for swimming and snorkeling. The island has also hosted several notable historic events, including a lavish Kennedy wedding, an Amelia Earhart diving expedition, and more.
Getting to Block Island takes a bit more planning than other New England beach destinations. There are no bridges or tunnels that connect it to the mainland, meaning most visitors arrive via plane or ferry. The island sits about halfway between the Rhode Island mainland, which is 13 miles away, and Long Island, New York, which is a little over 17 miles away. Luckily, there's year-round ferry service to the island, and during the summer peak season, a handful of other ferry operators bring in visitors from across Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York.
Getting to Block Island via ferry
The easiest way to get to Block Island is by the Block Island Ferry, which has numerous daily departures from Point Judith, Rhode Island, year-round. From May to October, they also run the high-speed ferry, which knocks travel time down from about 55 minutes to around 30 minutes. The standard ferry allows both passengers and automobiles, while the high-speed ferry is passengers only. The closest major city to Point Judith is Providence, which is about a 45-minute drive away, so visitors will need to arrange travel down to the ferry port. But during the summer, travelers have way more options. Throughout July and August, Block Island Ferry also operates a passenger-only high-speed ferry out of Newport, which takes about an hour.
From May to September, travelers can also board the passenger-only Block Island Express from New London, Connecticut, and Orient Point, New York, which takes about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on sea conditions. Or, they can hop on the passenger-only Viking Fleet ferry from Montauk, New York, which takes about an hour and 15 minutes. All ferries have restrooms and both indoor and outdoor seating, and some even have concession stands, but the exact offerings will depend on which ship in the various fleets you travel on.
The standard ferry from Point Judith is the only option travelers have to bring their cars to Block Island. Luckily, the island is compact and walkable, and many people get around by bikes, e-bikes, and mopeds. Plus, some of the resorts offer shuttle services, and there are numerous taxi services on the island.
Plan around your ferry trip to Block Island
Unless you're a New Englander who lives relatively nearby, all of the ferry ports will require some travel. Luckily, most of the ferry ports to Block Island are great destinations themselves. To add more value to your trip, consider spending a few days on the mainland before or after your time on Block Island. For example, Newport has beautiful beaches and nostalgic charm, and is loaded with Gilded Age mansions, maritime history, and a yearly jazz festival that draws crowds from around the world. Montauk is another great destination that lets you enjoy world-class surf and seafood, all before even arriving on Block Island. The village, which sits just east of the Hamptons, has lots of lodging options, from chic boutiques like the Hotel Corduroy to historic aparthotels like the Montauk Manor. It also has excellent beaches and the scenic Montauk Point Lighthouse, which houses a museum.
But unless you live nearby, even these destinations require some travel planning. Those traveling from outside the region who plan to take the ferry from the Rhode Island ports will need to fly into Providence first, and then drive. Point Judith and Newport are both less than an hour from the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD). Anyone traveling via Long Island will have to fly into the Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) and then drive out to Montauk, which is 66 miles away. Long Island MacArthur Airport has various destinations to nearby East Coast cities, but travelers from other parts of the country will more likely need to arrive at one of New York City's hubs, like LaGuardia Airport (LGA) or John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and then either drive the roughly 110 miles to Montauk or take the Long Island Railroad. But with a bit of planning, visitors can not only enjoy Block Island, but also the journeys to get there.