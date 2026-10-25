Block Island Is A New England Beach Escape Worth Planning Around The Ferry

The easiest way to get to Block Island is by the Block Island Ferry, which has numerous daily departures from Point Judith, Rhode Island, year-round. From May to October, they also run the high-speed ferry, which knocks travel time down from about 55 minutes to around 30 minutes. The standard ferry allows both passengers and automobiles, while the high-speed ferry is passengers only. The closest major city to Point Judith is Providence, which is about a 45-minute drive away, so visitors will need to arrange travel down to the ferry port. But during the summer, travelers have way more options. Throughout July and August, Block Island Ferry also operates a passenger-only high-speed ferry out of Newport, which takes about an hour.

From May to September, travelers can also board the passenger-only Block Island Express from New London, Connecticut, and Orient Point, New York, which takes about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on sea conditions. Or, they can hop on the passenger-only Viking Fleet ferry from Montauk, New York, which takes about an hour and 15 minutes. All ferries have restrooms and both indoor and outdoor seating, and some even have concession stands, but the exact offerings will depend on which ship in the various fleets you travel on.

The standard ferry from Point Judith is the only option travelers have to bring their cars to Block Island. Luckily, the island is compact and walkable, and many people get around by bikes, e-bikes, and mopeds. Plus, some of the resorts offer shuttle services, and there are numerous taxi services on the island.