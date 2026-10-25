Halfway Between Detroit And Lansing Is A Michigan Park With Scenic Trails, Camping, And Lakes
Michigan may be known for its Great Lakes, but the state is also full of scenic inland bodies of water to explore far away from the crowds. Halfway between Detroit and Lansing, one overlooked park boasts nine inland lakes for fishing, paddling, and swimming. Brighton Recreation Area is a 4,947-acre hilly lake escape in southeast Michigan comprised of lush oak forests and marshes. The park has 35 miles of scenic trails that support hiking, biking, horseback riding, and much more.
Locals and travelers can enjoy a large variety of activities in this park. There is an 18-hole disc golf course and designated areas for metal detecting for those searching for a new hobby. Nature programs, horseback riding lessons, and seasonal events also provide fun learning opportunities for young visitors. "There is information on trees and wildlife posted around," a Google reviewer raved. "Lots of good playground activities instead of simple swings and slides. There are tree trunk carvings and the most lovely Lending Library I've ever seen. The bathrooms and showers are clean."
Located less than an hour from Detroit, out-of-state travelers have the option of flying into Capital Region International Airport in Lansing or Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit, as they are both roughly 50 minutes away in either direction. There are many camping options for travelers who want to stay overnight, including modern and rustic campgrounds, cabins, and even a yurt. Those who do not wish to camp can find several hotel chains nearby in Brighton.
Enjoy water recreation on nine inland lakes
There is plenty of fun to be had on Brighton Recreation Area's nine inland lakes, which include Bishop Lake, Appleton Lake, Little Appleton Lake, Chenango Lake, Chilson Pond, Murray Lake, Cranberry Lake, Caroga Lake, and Reed Lake. These bodies of water vary in size and amenities, with Bishop Lake popular for its swim beach, which sees lighter crowds than the best Great Lakes beaches in America. Bishop Lake also has a floating inflatable obstacle course for guests looking for a challenge, and a free track chair and water chair to borrow for those who need additional beach assistance.
Paddling is allowed in all nine lakes. While most lakes offer dirt ramps for boat owners, Bishop Lake is equipped with an accessible kayak ramp. For those without their own equipment, Whenever Watersports offers kayak and paddleboard rentals. "There are several lakes with easy boat ramp access, ranging from the relatively small Chilson Pond to the charming and less used Appleton Lake, up to the whole Bishop Lake complex which itself is in two parts connected by a pair of fun, narrow channels, and a further, longer channel connects to Caroga Lake," a Tripadvisor reviewer informed.
Whether from your boat or on land, you can fish on Brighton's lakes. Common species include bass, trout, northern pike, sunfish, perch, and crappie. "We caught several nice bass, one was 3.7 pounds and 21" long. ... There are no speed boats on the lake, so it made it perfect for kayaks," one angler shared. There is also an accessible fishing pier on Bishop Lake to accommodate guests. All anglers above the age of 17 are required to possess a Michigan fishing license, which can be purchased online. Note that dogs are allowed in the park, except in the buoyed swim beach area.
End a long day of hiking at a lakeside campground
There are many must-see destinations and hidden gems across Michigan to explore on your next trip to the Great Lakes State, and Brighton Recreation Area is a worthy stop for hikers. With 15 scenic hikes mapped out on AllTrails, there is a range of lengths and difficulties that'll appeal to many adventurers. The easy 2.5-mile Bishop Lake Hiking Trail sees some of the heaviest foot traffic through forests and marshlands along the lake, while the 5-mile Penosha Trail offers shade on sunny days. For adventure on two wheels, check out the Brighton Recreation Area Mountain Bike Loop Trails.
After a long day of hiking, Brighton Recreation Area's wide variety of camping options makes it easy to enjoy an overnight stay near the underrated inland city of Brighton, Michigan. Brighton Bishop Lake Modern Campground is the largest and most popular, with 144 campsites that have access to a playground, sanitation station, showers, and restrooms. "We stayed in the campground at the end of June and had cell service good enough to stream movies. If you have younger kids don't miss the sensory play area near the check in building-it's not marked on the map," one visitor suggested.
Brighton Appleton Lake and Brighton Murray Lake Rustic Campgrounds have 25 campsites each for quieter lakeside camping, equipped with vault toilets and a water pump. For more privacy and comfort, there are several furnished rustic cabins and a hilltop yurt for rent. Equestrians might be particularly drawn to this park for its equestrian trails, staging area, and the Brighton Equestrian Campground with 15 campsites. Brighton Recreation Riding Stable also offers rentals, horse camps, guided trail rides, and classes for beginners. All camping reservations can be made online in advance.