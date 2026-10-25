Halfway Between Detroit And Lansing Is A Michigan Park With Scenic Trails, Camping, And Lakes

Michigan may be known for its Great Lakes, but the state is also full of scenic inland bodies of water to explore far away from the crowds. Halfway between Detroit and Lansing, one overlooked park boasts nine inland lakes for fishing, paddling, and swimming. Brighton Recreation Area is a 4,947-acre hilly lake escape in southeast Michigan comprised of lush oak forests and marshes. The park has 35 miles of scenic trails that support hiking, biking, horseback riding, and much more.

Locals and travelers can enjoy a large variety of activities in this park. There is an 18-hole disc golf course and designated areas for metal detecting for those searching for a new hobby. Nature programs, horseback riding lessons, and seasonal events also provide fun learning opportunities for young visitors. "There is information on trees and wildlife posted around," a Google reviewer raved. "Lots of good playground activities instead of simple swings and slides. There are tree trunk carvings and the most lovely Lending Library I've ever seen. The bathrooms and showers are clean."

Located less than an hour from Detroit, out-of-state travelers have the option of flying into Capital Region International Airport in Lansing or Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit, as they are both roughly 50 minutes away in either direction. There are many camping options for travelers who want to stay overnight, including modern and rustic campgrounds, cabins, and even a yurt. Those who do not wish to camp can find several hotel chains nearby in Brighton.