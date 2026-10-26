This Midwest City Is Offering People $15,000 To Move There — With A Catch

There's a TikTok trend going around about how not everyone can be in LA or NYC and that someone's "gotta hold it down" in their mid-sized city or hometown. Well, there are some cities actually trying to make that happen by offering people cash incentives to move there, and Detroit, Michigan, is one of them — but there's a catch.

Launched in the spring of 2026, the "Make Detroit Home" program is offering $15,000 per recipient to get people to set down long-term roots in the Motor City. From the historic Corktown neighborhood, dubbed a hub for creatives, to its bustling riverfront, Detroit is aggressively pitching itself to young professionals. However, while headlines promising thousands to move to Detroit sound like an open door, it's definitely not a free-for-all check.

Spearheaded by MoveDetroit, a nonprofit coalition launched by Mayor Mary Sheffield and businessman Dan Gilbert, the "Make Detroit Home" program strictly reserves the $15,000 top award for current Detroit residents or returning residents operating as an entrepreneur, small business owner, or working creative. Out-of-state transplants are eligible to receive a smaller $1,000 relocation stipend, and even that comes with fine print, requiring proof of residency, a job offer with an annual salary of at least $50,000, and an official move within six months. Additionally, the initial pilot round closed in May, leaving prospective applicants to await updates to catch the next wave of available funding.