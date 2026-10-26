This Midwest City Is Offering People $15,000 To Move There — With A Catch
There's a TikTok trend going around about how not everyone can be in LA or NYC and that someone's "gotta hold it down" in their mid-sized city or hometown. Well, there are some cities actually trying to make that happen by offering people cash incentives to move there, and Detroit, Michigan, is one of them — but there's a catch.
Launched in the spring of 2026, the "Make Detroit Home" program is offering $15,000 per recipient to get people to set down long-term roots in the Motor City. From the historic Corktown neighborhood, dubbed a hub for creatives, to its bustling riverfront, Detroit is aggressively pitching itself to young professionals. However, while headlines promising thousands to move to Detroit sound like an open door, it's definitely not a free-for-all check.
Spearheaded by MoveDetroit, a nonprofit coalition launched by Mayor Mary Sheffield and businessman Dan Gilbert, the "Make Detroit Home" program strictly reserves the $15,000 top award for current Detroit residents or returning residents operating as an entrepreneur, small business owner, or working creative. Out-of-state transplants are eligible to receive a smaller $1,000 relocation stipend, and even that comes with fine print, requiring proof of residency, a job offer with an annual salary of at least $50,000, and an official move within six months. Additionally, the initial pilot round closed in May, leaving prospective applicants to await updates to catch the next wave of available funding.
What living in Detroit's creative hubs actually looks like
While a $15,000 stipend is bound to dominate the headlines, the coalition that put together the "Make Detroit Home" program is ultimately focused on pitching the city's vibrant culture and growing economy as the long-term draws. With the support of the mayor's office, MoveDetroit is focused on keeping young local talent from exiting the city.
"For too long, we've been educating some of the most talented young people in the country, only to watch them leave to places like New York City, Atlanta, California, Seattle, Miami, and elsewhere," chair of MoveDetroit and Rocket Mortgage founder Dan Gilbert noted at a press conference announcing the launch of the MoveDetroit Neighborhood Ambassador program in April 2026. "Our city and state has basically been running a free training program for other cities. ... But today, we're flipping that equation."
To help potential residents envision life across the Motor City, often hailed as "the Paris of the Midwest," MoveDetroit's official website features an "Explore Detroit" interactive map, highlighting some of Detroit's coolest neighborhoods with detailed guides on local dining, cultural landmarks, and housing hubs across the city. MoveDetroit is clearly trying to break the notion that Detroit is merely a budget-friendly compromise compared to coastal cities like New York City, where the cost of living sits 136.8% higher as of this writing. Realtor.com reports that beyond the financial assistance, the coalition is hoping to foster lasting roots by offering hands-on community perks, such as local business discounts, free park passes, and access to exclusive industry events that help new residents build genuine connections.