Detroit's 5 Coolest Neighborhoods, Per Locals

Detroit is one of the coolest cities in the United States, hands-down. It's one of the Midwest's five largest cities, home to a one-of-a-kind music legacy, world-class arts scene, and delicious culinary gems, not to mention historic art-deco architecture and stunning river views. As a native Michigander, this writer visits Detroit multiple times a year, always finding new favorite restaurants, shops, and bars to return to on her next trip. If you're planning to spend some time in Detroit—and you should—you can get a better sense of the city by exploring a few different neighborhoods.

Many of Detroit's top attractions, including Campus Martius Park, the Spirit of Detroit sculpture, and the Guardian Building, one of the world's tallest brick buildings, can be found in downtown Detroit, the bustling neighborhood adjacent to the Detroit River. You should definitely spend some time downtown, particularly if it's your first visit, but if you spend all your time there, you'll miss many of the city's hidden gems and up-and-coming attractions. Enter: Detroit's five coolest neighborhoods, according to locals. To compile this list, we drew suggestions from Reddit's r/detroit, in addition to this writer's experiences. Note: in Detroit, neighborhood boundaries aren't official and vary a bit depending on who you ask.