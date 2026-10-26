Between Edinburgh And Newcastle Upon Tyne Is The UK's Sandy Fishing Paradise With Sparkling Blue Waters
A trip along Britain's eastern coastline offers a mix of city sights and more rugged stretches of headlands and beaches. Cross the border into Scotland, going north from Newcastle upon Tyne, and the Berwickshire Coast comes into view, marked by cliffs and fishing villages. Close to the northern end of this stretch is Pease Bay. The bay could make for a feasible detour for travelers craving some sea air, whether you simply want to watch the waves roll in or try your luck fishing from the shore. It features a sweep of sand set beneath rust-red sandstone cliffs, and it's reachable by car in about an hour from Edinburgh or just under two hours from Newcastle.
Pease Bay is under half a mile long, with its beach sloping down to the North Sea. One thing reviewers have frequently pointed out is its lack of crowds, making it a quieter spot to enjoy the coast. Meanwhile, a reviewer on Google Maps highlighted the views of the water and sand: "This is really a stunning bay, the beach has clear water and clean sand." The water can appear blue, a cool-toned contrast against the Old Red Sandstone cliff sides.
One noticeable interruption to the otherwise natural scenery is Pease Bay Holiday Park, which sits immediately behind the beach, with rows of holiday caravans. For visitors hoping for a completely undeveloped tract of shoreline, the park might detract from the sense of seclusion, but it also brings some conveniences and holiday rentals right on the beach. It also provides parking, toilets, and a summertime beach hut with ice cream. It may not be entirely untouched, but Pease Bay could still appeal to travelers seeking immaculate Scottish destinations away from the tourist trail.
Cast a line or catch a wave at Pease Bay
Pease Bay isn't just a pretty sight to look at. It's gotten acclaim for its recreation, too — Coast Radar named it the second-best coastal fishing spot in the U.K., citing the mix of rocks and sand to fish from. According to the U.K. sea fishing guide Where's the Fish?, Pease Bay's biggest target for anglers is flounder, while the occasional coalfish, whiting, pollack, or codling might also take the bait. The guide notes that incoming tide is the best timing for flounder — as the water rises over the shallow sand, flounder can move closer to shore. There's no license requirement or permit fee for most recreational shore fishing in Scotland, including Pease Bay, per Gov.uk.
Aside from fishing, surfing is another one of Pease Bay's main draws, thanks to its exposure to North Sea swells. Beginners can arrange lessons and board hire through a couple of nearby surf schools: St Vedas Surf Shop & School has 4.9 stars on Google Maps and is about a 20-minute drive south near St Abbs, a clifftop village with ethereal seaside views. A 20-minute drive north from Pease Bay, there's also the Coast to Coast Surf School, with 5.0 stars on Google Maps.
Travelers who simply want to get a closer look at the bay's distinctive red sandstone and blue waters can hike the Cockburnspath and Pease Circular. The 5.5-mile trail leads from the nearby town of Cockburnspath, then snakes towards Pease Bay, passing tower ruins and a nature reserve along the way. If you're looking for somewhere to grab a bite after, consider driving about 25 minutes south to Eyemouth, a charming coastal town with plenty of fresh seafood.