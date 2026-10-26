Between Edinburgh And Newcastle Upon Tyne Is The UK's Sandy Fishing Paradise With Sparkling Blue Waters

A trip along Britain's eastern coastline offers a mix of city sights and more rugged stretches of headlands and beaches. Cross the border into Scotland, going north from Newcastle upon Tyne, and the Berwickshire Coast comes into view, marked by cliffs and fishing villages. Close to the northern end of this stretch is Pease Bay. The bay could make for a feasible detour for travelers craving some sea air, whether you simply want to watch the waves roll in or try your luck fishing from the shore. It features a sweep of sand set beneath rust-red sandstone cliffs, and it's reachable by car in about an hour from Edinburgh or just under two hours from Newcastle.

Pease Bay is under half a mile long, with its beach sloping down to the North Sea. One thing reviewers have frequently pointed out is its lack of crowds, making it a quieter spot to enjoy the coast. Meanwhile, a reviewer on Google Maps highlighted the views of the water and sand: "This is really a stunning bay, the beach has clear water and clean sand." The water can appear blue, a cool-toned contrast against the Old Red Sandstone cliff sides.

One noticeable interruption to the otherwise natural scenery is Pease Bay Holiday Park, which sits immediately behind the beach, with rows of holiday caravans. For visitors hoping for a completely undeveloped tract of shoreline, the park might detract from the sense of seclusion, but it also brings some conveniences and holiday rentals right on the beach. It also provides parking, toilets, and a summertime beach hut with ice cream. It may not be entirely untouched, but Pease Bay could still appeal to travelers seeking immaculate Scottish destinations away from the tourist trail.