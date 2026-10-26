What To Know Before Camping At Maquoketa Caves State Park

Outdoor explorers love Iowa's Maquoketa Caves State Park. It's one of the most popular camping spots in the Midwest, with fun caves and fairytale forests. However, if you're planning to go, there are a few things to know beforehand, including tips related to the timing of your camping trip.

The campground is only open on a seasonal basis, and if you're hoping to camp there in the middle of winter, you're out of luck: It's closed from December through February. Outside of that time, you can book a campsite. Many people come to the park specifically to explore the caves, but it's important to note that those aren't open all year, either. Visitors aren't allowed in the caves between November 15 and April 1 to allow the park's bats space to hibernate during those chilly months.

Redditor u/Upstairs_Ad4663 seems to have found a sweet spot, though, and shared on r/Iowa, "October camping out there is great, the summer humidity is finally gone and the trails aren't packed. You'll want to check the forecast since nights can dip into the 30s that time of year but a decent sleeping bag handles it fine." That also happens to be a great time of year to see fall foliage in Iowa, and the Reddit user suggested booking ahead if you're planning to camp during busy fall weekends. You can book a site through the park's online reservation system. You can also call to make a reservation, but at the time of writing, it will cost you $1.50 more if you go that route.