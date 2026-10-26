What To Know Before Camping At Maquoketa Caves State Park
Outdoor explorers love Iowa's Maquoketa Caves State Park. It's one of the most popular camping spots in the Midwest, with fun caves and fairytale forests. However, if you're planning to go, there are a few things to know beforehand, including tips related to the timing of your camping trip.
The campground is only open on a seasonal basis, and if you're hoping to camp there in the middle of winter, you're out of luck: It's closed from December through February. Outside of that time, you can book a campsite. Many people come to the park specifically to explore the caves, but it's important to note that those aren't open all year, either. Visitors aren't allowed in the caves between November 15 and April 1 to allow the park's bats space to hibernate during those chilly months.
Redditor u/Upstairs_Ad4663 seems to have found a sweet spot, though, and shared on r/Iowa, "October camping out there is great, the summer humidity is finally gone and the trails aren't packed. You'll want to check the forecast since nights can dip into the 30s that time of year but a decent sleeping bag handles it fine." That also happens to be a great time of year to see fall foliage in Iowa, and the Reddit user suggested booking ahead if you're planning to camp during busy fall weekends. You can book a site through the park's online reservation system. You can also call to make a reservation, but at the time of writing, it will cost you $1.50 more if you go that route.
More things to know before camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park
The busiest time of the year at Maquoketa Caves State Park tends to be May through October. During weekends and holidays, you may have to commit to a two- or three-night minimum stay. One appealing factor about peak periods is that the caves are open for exploration — and there are more caves here than in any other Iowa state park. During this time of year, you'll also get the most amenities. After May 1, the water will be on, and the bathhouses will be open. The dump station is open by then, too, and you can expect these amenities to remain available until mid-October.
Whenever you're planning to visit, just know that it's imperative to make reservations in advance. There are only 34 campsites available to reserve on the park's website, and those include three sites that are only for youth groups, accommodating up to 40 people each. The remaining campsites are a combination of RV sites with standard electric and tent-only sites. If the park is sold out, you can also try our sneaky trick that can help you score sold-out campsite reservations. If all else fails and you can't get a campsite, you can visit for the day, see the caves, and stay in the city where the park is located, Maquoketa, known for its charming stays and local eats.
If you plan on visiting multiple state parks in Iowa, you can sign up for the free Iowa State Park Passport. You get points for checking in at each park, which you can cash in for prizes. You can also earn points toward coupons that save you money on an overnight stay at Maquoketa Caves State Park.