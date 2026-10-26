Colorado's Scenic County North Of Denver Is An Idyllic Escape With Craft Brews, A Vibrant Culture, And Mountains

Most people flock to the Denver metro area when visiting Colorado, and for darn good reason. The region has amazing mountain views and miles of hiking and biking trails, not to mention a rather spirited beer culture, which is apparently how Denver earned itself the nickname the "Napa Valley of Beer." But it's not the only place in Colorado where you can drink in some of the very best bounty the state has to offer. You can find a pretty nice getaway just a short drive north in Larimer County, too — peaks and pints included.

You'll definitely have plenty of room to roam around here. Larimer County is downright massive, covering more than 2,600 square miles in the north-central part of the state. Stretching from the Continental Divide to the west, right along the border of Wyoming to the north, the district is all but blanketed by scenic rolling pastures, sprawling ranches, rugged woodlands, and dozens of lakes.

The county is roughly 1 to 2.5 hours from Denver International Airport (DEN) by car, depending on where you're headed. The region is anchored by the cities of Fort Collins and Loveland, along with a string of small mountain towns and unincorporated communities. From exploring the craggy ridges to savoring the local craft brews, you shouldn't have any trouble finding something fun to do in this northern Front Range escape. Just remember to adventure responsibly.