Colorado's Scenic County North Of Denver Is An Idyllic Escape With Craft Brews, A Vibrant Culture, And Mountains
Most people flock to the Denver metro area when visiting Colorado, and for darn good reason. The region has amazing mountain views and miles of hiking and biking trails, not to mention a rather spirited beer culture, which is apparently how Denver earned itself the nickname the "Napa Valley of Beer." But it's not the only place in Colorado where you can drink in some of the very best bounty the state has to offer. You can find a pretty nice getaway just a short drive north in Larimer County, too — peaks and pints included.
You'll definitely have plenty of room to roam around here. Larimer County is downright massive, covering more than 2,600 square miles in the north-central part of the state. Stretching from the Continental Divide to the west, right along the border of Wyoming to the north, the district is all but blanketed by scenic rolling pastures, sprawling ranches, rugged woodlands, and dozens of lakes.
The county is roughly 1 to 2.5 hours from Denver International Airport (DEN) by car, depending on where you're headed. The region is anchored by the cities of Fort Collins and Loveland, along with a string of small mountain towns and unincorporated communities. From exploring the craggy ridges to savoring the local craft brews, you shouldn't have any trouble finding something fun to do in this northern Front Range escape. Just remember to adventure responsibly.
Explore the peaks around Larimer County, Colorado
Tucked in the southwest corner of Larimer County, the tiny town of Estes Park is a great base camp for mountain excursions. The community is hands-down one of the most stunning destinations in the county and country at large, ranking among the prettiest mountain towns in all of America on WorldAtlas. You can take your pick from a slew of top-rated accommodations, from the historic rooms at Colorado's most famous (albeit haunted) abode, The Stanley Hotel, to the cozy cabins at The Inn on Fall River. Estes Park serves as the eastern gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, a hidden gem for outdoor adventures.
Check in, unpack, and lace up your hiking boots for a ramble through the rugged alpine tundra. The national park has hundreds of miles of trails, which weave through montane meadows, dense forests, and rocky canyons. As of the time of writing, the Emerald Lake Trail is the most popular route on AllTrails. The moderately challenging 3.3-mile trek will take you by several gorgeous lakes set against a backdrop of giant peaks. "Great hike! It [is] up the whole way, and the way down has some steep parts," one hiker shared online. "All the lakes are different, making this a great hike overall!"
For more ridge views, head to Fort Collins on the east side of Larimer County. With the Horsetooth Mountain Open Space right at its back door, the community is another good jumping-off point for high-elevation hikes. Horsetooth stretches for a little over 2,700 acres just outside the city limits. The park has almost 30 miles of multi-use trails for hikers, bikers, and horseback riders, some of which stretch up to the scenic mountainous hills and rocky outcroppings at Lory State Park.
Dabble in the brews and art scenes around Larimer County
Larimer County is a dynamic hub for all kinds of social shindigs, too. Aside from all the mountain recreation, Fort Collins – Colorado's less-touristy city full of mountain charm and shops – is also cherished for its buzzing nightlife and craft beer scene. This bustling county seat, which makes about 70% of the state's craft brews, is home to more than a dozen breweries. The New Belgium Brewing Company and the Odell Brewing Company are among the most popular haunts in town, if you want to pull up a chair and enjoy a pint. Depending on when you visit, you can also join the locals in celebrating the city's brews during Fort Collins Beer Week, typically held in late June.
Loveland, an artsy town full of outdoor fun located just south of Fort Collins, also hosts an array of fun events throughout the year. You can almost always find an art show on the calendar in this thriving community, dubbed the "Bronze Sculpture Capital of the World." If you happen to be in Loveland on the second Friday of the month, you can attend the Night on the Town event downtown. Pop into the independent galleries to view the colorful exhibits and chat with artists, listen to live music seasonally on the street corners, and savor some of the tasty local fare. You can also stroll Loveland's historic downtown district to take in all of the painted murals along the streets or tour one of the city's four sculpture parks. Benson Sculpture Garden is a favorite in town, boasting nearly 200 permanent sculptures across its 10 acres of grounds.