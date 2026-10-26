England's Oldest Borough Is A Charming Town With Quaint Shops, Local Bites, And National Landscape Access

From crumbling ancient ruins to opulent palaces, England displays and celebrates its history in appropriately reverent fashion. While many of these historic English landmarks and destinations are well-known, the country's oldest borough often flies under the tourist radar. Adjacent to the famed Cotswolds National Landscape, the ancient town of Malmesbury dates to the 9th century, when it received its royal charter from Alfred the Great. Located in Wiltshire and perched on a hilltop on the shores of the idyllic River Avon, the town boasts a bustling High Street and is crowned by the medieval Malmesbury Abbey.

As England's oldest borough, there is plenty of history to discover in Malmesbury. The current Malmesbury Abbey was built in the 12th century, but a monastic settlement has stood in Malmesbury much longer and was presided over by the first abbot Aldhelm in the 7th century. Alfred the Great's grandson, King Athelstan, who was the first king to maintain control over all of England, later made Malmesbury his capital. In addition to its religious and royal significance, the town is also home to one of the oldest hotels in Europe and has held markets for centuries. Today, the town's tradition of trading is revealed along the commercialized High Street, which is dotted with shops and cafes. Outside of Malmesbury unfolds the countryside of the Cotswolds National Landscape, where visitors can explore its scenic terrain, elegant estates, and quaint villages.

Malmesbury's ancient history may transport visitors back in time, but the town is easy to access. It is about a 2.5-hour drive west of central London and about 2 hours from Heathrow Airport. The best time to plan a trip to Malmesbury is between June and September, when temperatures are in the mid-to-high 60s, which is best for strolling through town and exploring the Cotswolds.