England's Oldest Borough Is A Charming Town With Quaint Shops, Local Bites, And National Landscape Access
From crumbling ancient ruins to opulent palaces, England displays and celebrates its history in appropriately reverent fashion. While many of these historic English landmarks and destinations are well-known, the country's oldest borough often flies under the tourist radar. Adjacent to the famed Cotswolds National Landscape, the ancient town of Malmesbury dates to the 9th century, when it received its royal charter from Alfred the Great. Located in Wiltshire and perched on a hilltop on the shores of the idyllic River Avon, the town boasts a bustling High Street and is crowned by the medieval Malmesbury Abbey.
As England's oldest borough, there is plenty of history to discover in Malmesbury. The current Malmesbury Abbey was built in the 12th century, but a monastic settlement has stood in Malmesbury much longer and was presided over by the first abbot Aldhelm in the 7th century. Alfred the Great's grandson, King Athelstan, who was the first king to maintain control over all of England, later made Malmesbury his capital. In addition to its religious and royal significance, the town is also home to one of the oldest hotels in Europe and has held markets for centuries. Today, the town's tradition of trading is revealed along the commercialized High Street, which is dotted with shops and cafes. Outside of Malmesbury unfolds the countryside of the Cotswolds National Landscape, where visitors can explore its scenic terrain, elegant estates, and quaint villages.
Malmesbury's ancient history may transport visitors back in time, but the town is easy to access. It is about a 2.5-hour drive west of central London and about 2 hours from Heathrow Airport. The best time to plan a trip to Malmesbury is between June and September, when temperatures are in the mid-to-high 60s, which is best for strolling through town and exploring the Cotswolds.
Shopping and dining in Malmesbury
Start at the top of the high street at the Cherry Tree Malmesbury, where you can browse a range of cozy fashions, cute accessories, and gifts. For a lovely selection of homewares, kitchen essentials, plush sheepskins, and children's toys, walk a few steps down High Street to Bertie B's Home and Lifestyle. Bibliophiles can turn off High Street to nearby Oxford Street to check out the latest titles at Barn Owl Books, a locally-owned bookshop known for its children's book section. Antique fans should head a block away to Antiquary Antiques and Interiors, which boasts a curated array of vintage treasures. Here you can browse quirky finds such as Art Deco ceramics, Victorian-era library chairs, 19th-century tapestries, and watercolor portraits.
If you've worked up an appetite, Malmesbury brims with plenty of local eats. Head back to High Street and follow the aromas of freshly baked bread and sweet treats to the Old Bakehouse. Another beloved local eatery for quintessentially British food is Skipper's, which serves fish and chips, burgers, pies, and more. For a proper sit-down meal, head to The Old Bell Hotel, one of the 10 oldest hotels in Europe worth visiting. Built in the 13th century, the stately limestone hotel has a long history of hospitality and is known as England's oldest hotel, but the interiors were elegantly modernized in 2024. The hotel's restaurant, Abbey Row, serves highlights such as double-baked cheese soufflé, marinated venison haunch, and homemade pie with mashed potatoes for dinner. "The menu is 'traditional pub food' but elevated to a high standard," raved a Google reviewer. The hotel also offers traditional afternoon tea service.
Important landmarks and outdoor adventures near Malmesbury
Right next to The Old Bell Hotel is Malmesbury Abbey, the town's most famous landmark. The current abbey was built in the 12th century in the Romanesque style and once featured a spire over 450 feet tall that was damaged in the 15th century. Today, visitors can explore this medieval marvel with its nave of soaring vaulted ceilings and mullioned Gothic windows. King Athelstan is also commemorated in Malmesbury Abbey with an impressive tomb topped by a carved figure of the king. Behind Malmesbury Abbey are the Abbey House Gardens, which are open for private tours. Once part of the greater abbey, these idyllic gardens boast pristine hedges, colorful blooms, and meandering paths in front of the Abbey House, a 16th-century manor that once housed monks.
Malmesbury lies adjacent to the Cotswolds National Landscape and offers direct access to its bucolic pleasures. From Malmesbury, you can easily reach some of the Cotswolds' most charming towns, rail-trail hikes, and estates. One of the closest Cotswolds towns to Malmesbury is the endlessly charming country escape of Tetbury, which is just 5 miles away. From Tetbury, you can set out on the Tetbury Trail, a former railway line converted to a flat hiking and biking path that extends for 3 miles through the Cotswolds. Also near Tetbury is Highgrove, which has been King Charles III's private retreat since 1980 and is famed for its lush and diverse gardens. Today, tours and walks of the spectacular grounds are offered between April and October. For more Cotswolds beauty, head a 25-minute drive southwest of Malmesbury to Castle Combe, one of the prettiest villages in England. With its quaint cottages and peaceful brook crossed by a stone bridge, this quintessential Cotswolds town appears plucked from a storybook.