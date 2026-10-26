Between Middlesbrough And Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Lesser-Known Destination With Wooded Trails And Coastal Charm

When the hustle and bustle of the big city gets too overwhelming, a trip to the seaside is usually the perfect remedy. Travelers looking for a tranquil coastal getaway where both beach strolls and woodland treks await should make their way to Hawthorn Dene Nature Reserve along the Durham coastline in the northeast of England. The best part is that Hawthorn Dene is largely overlooked by tourists and locals alike, which means more views of crashing waves all to yourself. "Quiet and not too busy," says a previous visitor, describing it as a "hidden gem in the local area."

Derived from the Old English word "denu," which means "valley," a dene is a uniquely British term for a narrow wooded valley surrounded by woodland. At Hawthorn Dene, visitors enter a sylvan landscape where trails weave through shady foliage, eventually leading to rugged cliffs overlooking the sea. The beach offers plenty of space to wander or lay down a towel and relax. With more than 100 acres of wilderness to explore, you could easily spend all day here.

From Middlesbrough, visitors can drive to Hawthorn Dene Nature Reserve in less than 30 minutes. Those coming from the walkable, eclectic city of Newcastle upon Tyne are looking at a drive of 45 minutes, depending on traffic. Also just a short drive from the entrance to the nature reserve is the idyllic medieval village of Hawthorn. Here, eager trekkers can make a stop at the Stapylton Steakhouse for a hearty lunch before setting off into the dene. Those wanting to stay overnight can head to The Barn at Easington, a cozy campground just a 10-minute drive from the nature reserve.