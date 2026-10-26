Between Middlesbrough And Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Lesser-Known Destination With Wooded Trails And Coastal Charm
When the hustle and bustle of the big city gets too overwhelming, a trip to the seaside is usually the perfect remedy. Travelers looking for a tranquil coastal getaway where both beach strolls and woodland treks await should make their way to Hawthorn Dene Nature Reserve along the Durham coastline in the northeast of England. The best part is that Hawthorn Dene is largely overlooked by tourists and locals alike, which means more views of crashing waves all to yourself. "Quiet and not too busy," says a previous visitor, describing it as a "hidden gem in the local area."
Derived from the Old English word "denu," which means "valley," a dene is a uniquely British term for a narrow wooded valley surrounded by woodland. At Hawthorn Dene, visitors enter a sylvan landscape where trails weave through shady foliage, eventually leading to rugged cliffs overlooking the sea. The beach offers plenty of space to wander or lay down a towel and relax. With more than 100 acres of wilderness to explore, you could easily spend all day here.
From Middlesbrough, visitors can drive to Hawthorn Dene Nature Reserve in less than 30 minutes. Those coming from the walkable, eclectic city of Newcastle upon Tyne are looking at a drive of 45 minutes, depending on traffic. Also just a short drive from the entrance to the nature reserve is the idyllic medieval village of Hawthorn. Here, eager trekkers can make a stop at the Stapylton Steakhouse for a hearty lunch before setting off into the dene. Those wanting to stay overnight can head to The Barn at Easington, a cozy campground just a 10-minute drive from the nature reserve.
Explore Hawthorn Dene Nature Reserve's woodland trails
Largely untouched by development, Hawthorn Dene feels almost otherworldly. Gnarled trees tower overhead, with leafy branches offering shade to trekkers passing through. Deer are frequently spotted roaming between the trees, and birds like woodpeckers and Siberian stonechats flit through the branches. Even if you don't actually spot any birds, you will no doubt hear birdsongs echoing through the woods.
For a bit of a challenge, the Hawthorn Wood and Hive Circular is a 4.1-mile loop that travels way down to the coast and takes roughly two hours to complete. "Lots of up and down steps but very enjoyable," says a previous hiker on AllTrails. Branching off from this trail is Haythorne's Plantation, where rows of trees form leafy tunnels that serve as an enchanting backdrop for photos. From spring to summer, the park blooms with bluebells and snowdrops, along with primroses and wild garlic. As you make your way towards the coastline, the dense woodlands give way to wide-open meadows.
The park's trails eventually lead to rugged cliffs overlooking the North Sea. Peek over the edge for a panoramic view of waves rushing towards the pebbly shore. A steep stairway meanders down to Hawthorn Hive Beach, offering an even better view of the surrounding cliffs topped with green meadows. Stroll along until you come to the Hawthorn Viaduct, which stretches across a gap between the cliffs. From the shoreline, visitors can then continue walking all the way to Blast Beach in Seaham, a charming coastal town with scenic cliffs. Not much farther away is Sunderland, a scenic coastal city that is also worth exploring while you're in the area.