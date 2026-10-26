Canada's Paddle-In Gulf Island Retreat Is A Remote Hideaway With Idyllic Nature, Camping, And A Coastal Trail

Just off the southeastern coast of Vancouver Island, a tiny Canadian island offers an escape that requires a little more effort to reach. Part of the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, Isle-de-Lis lies in the Haro Strait east of Sidney, British Columbia, surrounded by the waters of the Gulf Islands. Less than a mile from the U.S.-Canada border, this is one of the Gulf Islands' least visited islands. There are no roads, ferries, or airports here since visitors arrive only via boat. Popular with kayakers, especially those partaking in multi-day kayak trips, the island's proximity to Vancouver Island also makes it an excellent day trip for paddlers.

The island's approximately 12 acres (5 hectares) are covered in Douglas fir and arbutus forest with coastal cliffs on the exposed windward side. One will also find Mediterranean-like vegetation here, such as prickly pear cactus, a result of the warm coastal climate. An easy 0.8-mile coastal trail that circles the island and provides views of the surrounding Haro Strait and a chance to take in its rugged shoreline. The protected land and waters of the Gulf Islands National Park reserve provide ample wildlife viewing opportunities. Whether paddling or hiking onshore, keep an eye out for seals, otters, and eagles. Notably, orca sightings are possible here as the area provides critical year-round habitat to the Southern Resident Killer Whales, an endangered population of orcas.



An overnight stay at Isle-de-Lis is best suited for visitors looking for a rustic camping experience. Kayakers and boaters can land their watercraft at the gravel beach connecting Isle-de-Lis to the neighboring, privately-owned Gooch Island. This island offers three primitive campsites and pit toilets, though visitors will need to bring their own water and camping provisions. Parks Canada notes that as these sites are first-come, first-served, it's best to arrive early to secure a spot, especially during the summer.