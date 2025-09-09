Canada's 'City Of Totems' Is A Walkable Island Outpost With Impressive Art And A Charming Victorian Downtown

Canada's westernmost province, British Columbia, covers a lot of geographical territory and includes the vibrant, idyllic city of Vancouver. People often think Vancouver is the capital of the province, but it's not. The regional governmental administrative center is actually Victoria (which is incidentally also Canada's brunch capital). And, just to keep it interesting, Victoria is on Vancouver Island, but Vancouver is not. Despite the confusion, Vancouver Island has hundreds of miles of picturesque landscapes to explore in an area that is larger than the state of Massachusetts, from seaside villages and hiking trails to beaches and shipwrecks for scuba diving.

Visitors who are interested in the area's Indigenous culture should travel an hour from Victoria International Airport to Duncan, known as the "City of Totems." There are more than 40 totem poles in the city's walkable downtown district, making it one of the world's largest collections of totems. There are also well-preserved historic buildings, some dating back to the Victorian era, which house shops, restaurants, and other businesses.

A city of just under 50,000, it is a business center for the Cowichan Region and is located on the traditional lands of the Cowichan First Nation. City officials and leaders of the Cowichan Tribes work closely together on matters such as services and programming, and demonstrate cross-cultural respect. Duncan is right off the Trans-Canada Highway, around an hour from Vancouver Island's three ferry terminals. In addition to Victoria's airport, Nanaimo Airport is about 30 minutes from Duncan, and seaplanes land in summer in Maple Bay, seven miles away.