Between Portsmouth And Winchester Is A Charming Market Town With Shops, Medieval Ruins, And National Park Access

The ruins of a medieval palace stand, framed by a cloud-filled English sky, silent despite their centuries of history. They're cold and crumbling stones now, but they once held some of England's most famous figures: Richard the Lionheart, Queen Elizabeth I, and Henry VIII all once strolled through these halls. No, this isn't the start of an anachronistic historical drama: This is Bishop's Waltham, a charming market town that's nearly bursting at the seams with history.

The first record of this Saxon town in Hampshire comes from a church built in 640 A.D., although it wasn't until hundreds of years later that it secured its position in British history. As per the name, this town was linked to the Bishops of Winchester, some of the most powerful clergymen in England. Bishop Henry of Blois, grandson of William the Conqueror (England's first Norman king), built his residence here in the 1130s. Bishop's Waltham Palace expanded from the 12th through the 14th centuries, and it's a fantastic medieval site, impressive even now in its ruined state.

Bishop's Waltham wasn't just a shelter to bishops and monarchs, though. Thanks to its location halfway between Portsmouth and Winchester, it became a thriving market town by the 13th century. Over time, it became known for its bread, wool, and fairs. Now, you can find much more than that in its historic center filled with centuries-old buildings. A weekly market offers local goods, while a wide array of independent shops line its medieval streets.