Forget Cape Cod, This Town Is A Less-Crowded Destination For Fresh Seafood, Trails, And New England Charm
When living in the Northeast, it feels like everyone is going to one of two places for their vacations: Cape Cod or Maine. It's easy to see why. Cape Cod is full of sand dunes, ponds, and soft, white sand lined with American beachgrass, while Maine has rugged pine forests, granite cliffs, and lobsters galore. Unfortunately, though, the Cape is becoming less and less of a vacation destination for everyday people. A weekend stay could cost thousands of dollars, and it's getting increasingly crowded — the area typically attracts millions of tourists per year (per the Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce). So what if visitors could find an area that's got the same vibes as the Cape, with the rural charm and affordability of Maine? That area is St. George.
Encompassing a Midcoast Maine peninsula and various islands, the town of St. George is situated between West Penobscot Bay, Muscongus Bay, and the St. George River. It's only an hour away from Boothbay Harbor and about two hours from Portland. It was first settled in the 1760s by a group of Scotch-Irish residents from nearby areas. In 2026, its year-round population is a mere 2,596 people, according to World Population Review, but its peak summer population increases to around 7,000 people. That's a far cry from Cape Cod!
Additionally, St. George's Drift Inn Beach offers a rarity amid the rocky beaches of the Pine Tree State. Here, you will find soft, gray sand similar to that on the Cape. Visitors can also take a ferry to nearby Monhegan Island, located around 10 miles offshore. Here, there are gray clapboard buildings, windswept hills overlooking the sea, and the tall tower of the Monhegan Lighthouse.
Fresh seafood awaits in St. George, Maine
As St. George is located on Maine's rugged coast, it's no wonder that the area is home to some great seafood eats. One such restaurant is The Black Harpoon, a dine-in and takeout seafood spot that's a local favorite with 4.5 stars on Google. Serving up maritime classics like lobster rolls, this family-owned restaurant is a great stop on a Maine vacation. For those who aren't in the mood for the fruits of the sea, there are terrestrial options, too. The restaurant has a maritime vibe and decor, with buoys hanging from the ceiling, a wooden mermaid hanging beneath its exposed beams, and a light-up lobster sign. This is exactly the kind of joint Ishmael from "Moby-Dick" (the novel that inspired the name of a New England restaurant in the pristine beach town of West Haven) would love!
For those who choose to visit St. George during the summertime, The Happy Clam Pub & Eatery, which has 4.6 stars on Google, is another option. This restaurant is seasonal, so it's only open between May and October. Like many seafood places, this restaurant has land-based options, too, specializing in both American and German entrees. One of the most unique options on the menu is an appetizer: frog legs! For those who want to eat inside, the restaurant has indoor seating with a bar. There's also plenty of outdoor seating, plus an area with a wooden awning to shield patrons from the sun and weather.
Charming New England trails abound in St. George
The Pine Tree State is known for its great hiking opportunities, and St. George is no exception to that rule — it's even possible that hikers won't encounter anyone else at Meadow Brook Preserve. This small area preserves woodlands, a stream, and wetlands, which visitors will see as they hike along the Meadow Brook Preserve Loop. This 0.7-mile trail takes visitors around the preserve and gives hikers good opportunities for a common pastime at the park: birding.
A second trail here that history lovers might enjoy is the Fort Point Trail. This 0.6-mile trail is part of the Georges River Land Trust's trail network and ends at a historic fort site that was active during the Napoleonic Wars. It's wheelchair-friendly, plus it's great for skiing in the winter. For those who want a longer hike, it connects to the roughly 1-mile-long Robinson Trail nearby.
Another hiking spot here is Clark Island Preserve. This seaside preserve is accessible by foot and has miles of trails. Full of ponds, maritime spruce forests, salt marshes, and wetlands, this park was once a stone quarrying community in the 1800s. Unlike some of Maine's top islands for a summer getaway, this island has been mostly uninhabited since World War II. Hikers should make good use of the great coastal views found at the preserve's cobble- and granite-lined beaches. Visitors should scan the horizon for some of New England's most unique wildlife, which includes Maine regulars like gray seals. The main trail here is the Clark Island Preserve Trail, a 3-mile loop that takes visitors on a full tour of the area (and appears to attract fewer visitors than some of Cape Cod's bustling spots).