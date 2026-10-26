Forget Cape Cod, This Town Is A Less-Crowded Destination For Fresh Seafood, Trails, And New England Charm

When living in the Northeast, it feels like everyone is going to one of two places for their vacations: Cape Cod or Maine. It's easy to see why. Cape Cod is full of sand dunes, ponds, and soft, white sand lined with American beachgrass, while Maine has rugged pine forests, granite cliffs, and lobsters galore. Unfortunately, though, the Cape is becoming less and less of a vacation destination for everyday people. A weekend stay could cost thousands of dollars, and it's getting increasingly crowded — the area typically attracts millions of tourists per year (per the Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce). So what if visitors could find an area that's got the same vibes as the Cape, with the rural charm and affordability of Maine? That area is St. George.

Encompassing a Midcoast Maine peninsula and various islands, the town of St. George is situated between West Penobscot Bay, Muscongus Bay, and the St. George River. It's only an hour away from Boothbay Harbor and about two hours from Portland. It was first settled in the 1760s by a group of Scotch-Irish residents from nearby areas. In 2026, its year-round population is a mere 2,596 people, according to World Population Review, but its peak summer population increases to around 7,000 people. That's a far cry from Cape Cod!

Additionally, St. George's Drift Inn Beach offers a rarity amid the rocky beaches of the Pine Tree State. Here, you will find soft, gray sand similar to that on the Cape. Visitors can also take a ferry to nearby Monhegan Island, located around 10 miles offshore. Here, there are gray clapboard buildings, windswept hills overlooking the sea, and the tall tower of the Monhegan Lighthouse.