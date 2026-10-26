Between Tupelo And Huntsville Is A Quaint City With Scenic Lake Views, Local Eateries, And Seasonal Festivals

When you think of Alabama, your mind might immediately go to its Civil Rights Movement history, prominent role in the aerospace industry, or the college football enthusiasm that many inhabitants of the state share. But there's much more to the Yellowhammer State than just that, and no place exemplifies such rich multiplicity better than the adorable city of Russellville. This charming small city of just under 11,000 inhabitants is home to a lake boasting stunning natural views, numerous mouthwatering food establishments serving up Southern classics, and even a quirky and unique annual festival. So if you're eager to get off the beaten path on your next trip to Alabama, look no further than this dynamic yet serene gem.

Getting to Russellville is easy from both the metropolises of Huntsville, Alabama, and Tupelo, Mississippi. From Tupelo, it's about 70 minutes by car, and it's 80 minutes from Huntsville, making Russellville an accessible destination from either city — or an ideal stop along the route if you're traveling between them. (And, if you're driving, make sure you're all caught up on the 14 best ways to make sure your dollar goes the furthest on a road trip.) Meanwhile, if you're flying to get here, you'll most likely want to arrive at Huntsville International Airport (HSV), 70 minutes from Russellville, which offers nonstop flights to and from hubs in Florida, New York, Nevada, California, and elsewhere.

Once you're in Russellville, you've got your choice of accommodation options, ranging from hotels and motels to cozy vacation rental homes. During your stay, be sure to check out what plays or live musical performances you can check out at The Historic Roxy Theatre downtown, from stage classics like "Les Misérables" to popular artists such as Bryan White.