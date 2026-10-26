Between Tupelo And Huntsville Is A Quaint City With Scenic Lake Views, Local Eateries, And Seasonal Festivals
When you think of Alabama, your mind might immediately go to its Civil Rights Movement history, prominent role in the aerospace industry, or the college football enthusiasm that many inhabitants of the state share. But there's much more to the Yellowhammer State than just that, and no place exemplifies such rich multiplicity better than the adorable city of Russellville. This charming small city of just under 11,000 inhabitants is home to a lake boasting stunning natural views, numerous mouthwatering food establishments serving up Southern classics, and even a quirky and unique annual festival. So if you're eager to get off the beaten path on your next trip to Alabama, look no further than this dynamic yet serene gem.
Getting to Russellville is easy from both the metropolises of Huntsville, Alabama, and Tupelo, Mississippi. From Tupelo, it's about 70 minutes by car, and it's 80 minutes from Huntsville, making Russellville an accessible destination from either city — or an ideal stop along the route if you're traveling between them. (And, if you're driving, make sure you're all caught up on the 14 best ways to make sure your dollar goes the furthest on a road trip.) Meanwhile, if you're flying to get here, you'll most likely want to arrive at Huntsville International Airport (HSV), 70 minutes from Russellville, which offers nonstop flights to and from hubs in Florida, New York, Nevada, California, and elsewhere.
Once you're in Russellville, you've got your choice of accommodation options, ranging from hotels and motels to cozy vacation rental homes. During your stay, be sure to check out what plays or live musical performances you can check out at The Historic Roxy Theatre downtown, from stage classics like "Les Misérables" to popular artists such as Bryan White.
Tuck into delectable food in Russellville
Good eats are the name of the game in this charming city, and if you're a fan of good old-fashioned Southern and American cuisine, you're in luck. Seafood lovers shouldn't skip out on a visit to Catfish Springs. As the name suggests, this family-owned joint is a prime place to order up your choice of fried, blackened, or grilled fish and shrimp along with a plethora of sides such as hush puppies, slaw, and more. On top of the tasty food, visitors rave about the "nice relaxed atmosphere" and the helpful employees at Catfish Springs, with one Google reviewer going so far as to report that "the attentiveness of the staff was out of this world." Or opt for a meal at 43 Grill, which dishes up home-style Southern classics like baby-back ribs, pork chops, fried shrimp, and more, as well as a salad bar that will satisfy more vegetable-forward customers. (Local tip: don't miss the daily lunch specials, which are offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
And it might not quite be the Dallas restaurant that invented Tex-Mex, but for delicious flavors from this regional cuisine, make your way to the popular El Patron Tex-Mex Restaurant. With fresh tortillas that one Google reviewer describes as "some of the best I've had," along with a jam-packed menu of perennial Tex-Mex favorites ranging from burritos to tacos to enchiladas and beyond — including numerous vegetarian-friendly dishes — and options to order a meal for pickup or delivery in addition to dining in, this is a great local spot to grab some grub to enjoy in the restaurant or to feast on at your accommodation.
Appreciate lake views and a memorable festival
Once you're all fueled up, get out into the great outdoors with a visit to Russellville's City Lake Park. Here at this verdant urban oasis, you'll find myriad amenities, including picnic areas, waterside walking paths, and a playground, as well as a scenic lake view to take in. Fishing is permitted in the lake, if that's your cup of tea — or you can simply stroll around or have a picnic while enjoying the view from dry land. In addition to being a perfect spot to bring kids, City Lake Park is dog-friendly, too, so you can bring Fido along for a day of lakeside sun and fun.
Looking for a one-of-a-kind celebration to participate in? Time your visit to Russellville to coincide with the wacky and wonderful Franklin County Watermelon Festival, which has been held annually in Russellville the third weekend in August since its inception in 1981. Franklin County, where Russellville is located, bills itself as the "watermelon capital of Alabama," and this memorable summertime bash features a packed program of events and activities.
There are multiple fun runs of different distances, a car and truck show, live entertainment, a beauty pageant, and booths selling food, drinks, and arts and crafts. Of course, there are also several watermelon-related competitions, including a watermelon seed-spitting contest and awards for best-tasting and largest watermelons. Whether you're a fan of this hydrating and yummy summer fruit, or simply eager to experience Russellville at a time of peak festivity and community spirit, the Franklin County Watermelon Festival is well worth hitting up. And, if you're looking for another seasonal festival in Alabama after your time in Russellville, the family-friendly city of Andalusia features a Christmas festival just a few months later.