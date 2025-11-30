Alabama's Family-Friendly City With Southern Charm Has Tasty Bites And A Christmas Festival
From Rick Steves-approved road trips on the Civil Rights Trail to secret Gulf Coast communities with beaches and parks like Lillian, Alabama's southern charm is undeniable. Although most associate the Heart of Dixie with summertime recreation, the family-friendly city of Andalusia might change your mind with its Christmas in Candyland festival. This quaint destination has a completely different look than the autonomous community in Peninsular Spain — while the latter enjoys the Mediterranean, the Alabama city prides itself in the holiday spirit and delicious eateries, where every meal is made with twice as much love and thrice the flavor. The Alabama-based Al.com has even named Andalusia the ultimate Christmas town, and for four weekends in December, you can visit the Christmas in Candyland festival yourself.
Officially established in 1884, Andalusia originally started out as a refuge for people escaping the Harrison Freshet flood. Years of growth followed, and the nickname the "Heart of South Alabama" caught on for the city. Nowadays, when you go for a stroll, you'll notice several family-friendly parks and locally-owned stores dotting the area, as well as a wide selection of restaurants with appetizing offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The summer months are wonderful for hiking the surrounding trails, but come wintertime, the city transports you to the North Pole. Be it meeting Santa, going ice skating, or watching the snow show, Andalusia transforms into a festive wonderland for the holidays.
Andalusia is about a 2.5-hour drive from Auburn. Coming from Mobile takes a quick two hours, while Montgomery is 1.5 hours away. Birmingham is a little farther at nearly three hours away by car. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Pensacola International Airport, located about 1.5 hours south of Andalusia by car, offering convenient access via U.S. Route 29. There are plenty of lodging options in the city, such as Best Western Andalusia Inn, Econo Lodge, Days Inn by Wyndham, and more. RV travelers, on the other hand, can park their vehicle at The Oaks RV Park.
There's a lot of flavor to savor in Andalusia, Alabama
Every bite you have in Andalusia tastes like a warm Southern welcome, and you have to make room for each restaurant in town. You can't go wrong with a barbecue plate at Crow's Nest. The catfish fillets and Hart Attack sandwich are popular must-tries, while the loaded home-style fries ooze with cheese and comfort. Golden Rule BBQ & Grill of Andalusia has a variety of barbecue, too — from New York strips and hand-cut ribeye to hamburger steaks and brisket sandwiches. They also serve chicken wings with garlic parmesan, mango habanero, and other flavors.
Seafood lovers can head to David's Catfish House for fried oysters, crab claws, popcorn shrimp, and all-you-can-eat catfish. Other go-to dishes include black angus ribeye, hamburger steak, pork chops, and chicken tenders. No matter what you end up ordering, don't forget to try their famous coleslaw. For a low-key Italian meal, head to Ofelia's Italian Restaurant and you'll be pleasantly surprised. Tripadvisor users rave about the shrimp primavera, eggplant parm, and the sweet-and-spicy marinara. Try some of their specials as well, whether it's the veal parmigiano, meatball sub, or sausage and peppers.
You'll indulge in more satisfying food at Off The Trax Bar & Grill. From satiating Philly cheesesteaks and melt-in-your-mouth ribeyes to juicy chicken wings and burgers, this is the ideal spot to kick back and get some grub. As for your daily caffeine dose, Bluebird Coffee Company has you covered with seasonal concoctions and classic orders. If you visit for breakfast, give their omelettes a shot — their lunch menu also features tasty sandwiches. Grit + Grind is another coffee shop worth checking out, where you can sip on French toast iced latte, a hot caramel macchiato, a s'more cold brew, and other creative drinks.
Enjoy Andalusia's festivities at Christmas in Candyland
As fun as it is to go on a foodie tour of Andalusia, Christmastime is a completely different vibe. The Christmas in Candyland festival spreads holiday cheer throughout the city, with colorful lights and decorations adorning the whole place — not to mention, they put on a snow show, where the entire downtown district is covered in snow dustings every hour for up to 30 minutes. The little ones can enjoy sliding 150 feet down the tubing hill and showing off their spins on the ice skating rink. Some might prefer solving the maze, while others can go on a train ride.
Throughout the four-week-long festival, tourists can attend the AES Show Choir or Andalusia Ballet performances, which kick off the event. Before Santa makes his way to Andalusia, kids can meet their favorite characters, Mickey and Minnie, for photo ops. When Santa and Mrs. Claus finally get to Candyland, they're ready to listen to wishlists and pose for pictures. Don't be surprised if you encounter the Grinch — Santa might need your help to show him the true meaning of the holiday. With Christmas saved, kids can explore the Candyland Cottage Village, complete with a bank, church, and other mini-buildings. You'll come across Santa's workshop, princess castle, farmer's barn, and other playhouses.
The best part about Christmas in Candyland is that there's no entrance fee, and most of the attractions — including the snow show, train ride, cottages, and maze — are free of charge. Unfortunately, your four-legged friend has to sit this one out (exceptions for service dogs). Nevertheless, Andalusia doesn't hold back when it comes to the festive mood. If you can't make it to any of the best Christmas markets in Europe, this hidden gem may be the next best thing.