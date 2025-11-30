Alabama's Family-Friendly City With Southern Charm Has Tasty Bites And A Christmas Festival

From Rick Steves-approved road trips on the Civil Rights Trail to secret Gulf Coast communities with beaches and parks like Lillian, Alabama's southern charm is undeniable. Although most associate the Heart of Dixie with summertime recreation, the family-friendly city of Andalusia might change your mind with its Christmas in Candyland festival. This quaint destination has a completely different look than the autonomous community in Peninsular Spain — while the latter enjoys the Mediterranean, the Alabama city prides itself in the holiday spirit and delicious eateries, where every meal is made with twice as much love and thrice the flavor. The Alabama-based Al.com has even named Andalusia the ultimate Christmas town, and for four weekends in December, you can visit the Christmas in Candyland festival yourself.

Officially established in 1884, Andalusia originally started out as a refuge for people escaping the Harrison Freshet flood. Years of growth followed, and the nickname the "Heart of South Alabama" caught on for the city. Nowadays, when you go for a stroll, you'll notice several family-friendly parks and locally-owned stores dotting the area, as well as a wide selection of restaurants with appetizing offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The summer months are wonderful for hiking the surrounding trails, but come wintertime, the city transports you to the North Pole. Be it meeting Santa, going ice skating, or watching the snow show, Andalusia transforms into a festive wonderland for the holidays.

Andalusia is about a 2.5-hour drive from Auburn. Coming from Mobile takes a quick two hours, while Montgomery is 1.5 hours away. Birmingham is a little farther at nearly three hours away by car. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Pensacola International Airport, located about 1.5 hours south of Andalusia by car, offering convenient access via U.S. Route 29. There are plenty of lodging options in the city, such as Best Western Andalusia Inn, Econo Lodge, Days Inn by Wyndham, and more. RV travelers, on the other hand, can park their vehicle at The Oaks RV Park.