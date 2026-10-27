Canada's Once-Thriving Gold Rush Town Is Now A Mountain Community With A Vibrant Arts Scene And Recreation

Nowadays, the mountains, forests, and rivers of British Columbia in western Canada are seen as a treasure trove of outdoor adventure, offering everything from hiking to rafting to skiing. But back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the region lured outsiders with a different kind of treasure: gold. Starting in the mid-1800s, the Cariboo district, a remote area in the central part of the province, underwent a series of gold rushes, drawing prospectors and wealth-seeking miners. The result was a slew of mining towns popping up, including the town of Barkerville, which now serves as a living history museum. But there are other surviving towns from those times worth visiting, and one of those is Wells.

Set along the Barkerville Highway less than 10 minutes from the famous town itself, Wells is another remnant of the Cariboo's gold rush past. Founded in 1933, it was created to serve as a company town for the Gold Quartz Mine and named after the mine's owner, Fred Wells. In its heyday during the 1940s, it was a thriving regional hub for culture, art, sports, and recreation. At its height, around 4,000 lived there. With the closure of the mines in the 1960s, the town's fortunes and population both dwindled. But instead of becoming a ghost town, it struck gold again as a tourism destination. Instead of precious metals, travelers traversing the BC Gold Rush Trail now come to discover the town's vibrant art scene, historic architecture, and explore the lovely and often-overlooked wildernesses of the Cariboo Mountains.

After flying into the Prince George Airport (YXS), Wells is a two-hour drive southeast. Even with modern transportation, getting to this remote former mining town takes time and effort, just as it did for the prospectors of the gold rush era. But the reward is a chance to see how this historic town has reinvented itself as a center for art and outdoor adventure.