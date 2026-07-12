9 Once-Thriving Mining Towns That Have Transformed Into Something Completely Different

Today, Aspen is one of the most exclusive (and most costly) places to visit. Celebrities, billionaires, and skiing enthusiasts flock here for the incredible slopes, designer boutiques, Michelin-star restaurants, and, frankly, to see and be seen. Cooper Avenue alone is home to Ralph Lauren, Gorsuch, Brunello Cucinelli, and more. Since this became a true ski town with the arrival of its first lift in the 1940s, everyone from Lucille Ball to Cary Grant to Andy Warhol to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell to Paris Hilton has fallen in love with Aspen's luxe lifestyle.

Decades before it became one of America's most glamorous mountain towns, though, Aspen was a major silver mining hub. Founded in the late 1800s, Aspen rapidly expanded as prospectors staked their claims. Like many mining towns, though, the bust came almost overnight. In 1893, the United States government stopped buying silver for coins, and prices for the precious metal plunged. From then until the development of Lift 1 in 1947, Aspen existed in what locals refer to as "The Quiet Years." Modern visitors can still see bits and pieces of Aspen's mining heritage amid all of the glitz and glamour in America's most expensive travel destination.

Historic mining-era buildings can still be found along the main drag in Aspen. The iconic Hotel Jerome, for instance, has been hosting guests since 1889 and was even named the top resort in Colorado in 2024. Meanwhile, several Victorian-era homes have been converted to gourmet restaurants. Perhaps the best known of these is Matsuhisa Aspen, an Asian-inspired spot founded by the chef behind the Nobu restaurants. Clark's Oyster Bar is another popular option in a historic building. The Aspen Historical Society also offers a glimpse into the town's silver-mining past with its Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum.