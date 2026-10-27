Near Salem Is A Pacific Northwest City With Quaint Shops, Scenic Trails, And Wine Country Fun
The United States' Pacific Northwest region consists of Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. For travelers looking to experience the Pacific Northwest in miniature, Oregon's Polk County offers a destination worth exploring. About a half-hour from Salem and the Salem-Willamette Valley Airport, the city of Dallas, Oregon, serves as home to more than 15,000 residents (via United States Census Bureau). It has plenty of attractions unique to the area. "Nestled in the heart of the Willamette Valley, Dallas is home to award winning wineries, a nationally recognized historic downtown, and events and activities for all ages and interests," Explore Dallas, the city's tourist website, states.
The Willamette Valley is a 120-mile-long low-lying area of land between the Coast and Cascade Ranges, referred to as "Oregon Wine Country," and there are many vineyards to visit. According to Travel Oregon, some of Dallas' other notable attractions are Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge, the Fox Theatre, and the Polk County Museum. For those looking for a less touristy experience, immerse yourself in Dallas culture by shopping with local businesses and exploring the city's parks.
Quaint shops and wine country experiences serve as fun ways to explore the city
Given its quaint shops and wine valley location, Dallas appeals to antiquers and wine lovers alike. For those seeking a little retail therapy, there are a number of unique locally owned storefronts in the historic downtown area. The Main Street Emporium of Dallas may interest those seeking vintage items, locally made products, clothing, decor, and souvenirs. The Shabby Barn is a store with similar offerings, while Grandma's Attic Sewing Emporium serves needleworkers in search of fabrics and supplies. For retro gamers and pop culture collectors, Everything Blaine Likes and Nothing Else is a quirky shop, featuring comics, vinyl records, toys, and more.
Central to the Dallas, Oregon, experience is visiting a winery (or two). Sipping your way through the city is a rather easy itinerary to put together considering its abundance of vineyards. Among the wine country fun is Namasté Vineyards, known to produce its own Chardonnay, Riesling, Gewürztraminer, and Pinot Noirs. "Once a working barn over a century old, it has been lovingly transformed into a space that reflects both the rustic heritage of Oregon Wine Country and the graceful spirit of Namasté Vineyards," the vineyard's website reads. "Sunlight pours across the original wood beams, while panoramic views of the Willamette Valley invite you to pause, breathe, and savor the moment." Tasters may also choose from a number of charcuterie options while sampling wine. Van Duzer Vineyards is another popular spot for wine lovers, offering tasting room and patio seating options. Their menu features three tasting flights for guided tastings of their classic wine releases and "distinct Pinot Noirs."
Dallas' scenic trails will charm nature lovers
While there are several underrated national parks in the Pacific Northwest, Dallas has a number of city-owned parks with scenic trails for nature lovers to explore as well. At the top of the city's park system is Dallas City Park, a 35-acre community space with paved trails, Rickreall Creek, a swimming hole, basketball courts, and more. One visitor said in a Google review, "This is a great park. There are paved paths, mulched paths, paths along the river, cute bridges, grassy fields, wildflowers, a Japanese garden, an arboretum, and a disc golf course. We got a great walk in around the area and still didn't explore everything."
The Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge is also a popular option for visitors wanting to see animals. The refuge has three easy trails totaling about 4 miles and a viewing kiosk. Like the little-visited Golden and Silver Falls State Natural Area, Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge is a serene and forested environment. Hikers will see a variety of birds, expansive views of the refuge's wetlands and grasses, Morgan Lake, coyotes, Canada geese, and more. "This spot is amazing at any time of year ... Autumn makes the leaves fall, making it easier to spot the birds," one visitor wrote in a Google review. "It's an easy walk up the hill to a viewpoint where you can look down at the birds. Trails are well maintained, and walking is a pleasure here." After you're done with the trails, take a scenic drive along the Oregon coast full of secret beaches.