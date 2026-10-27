Near Salem Is A Pacific Northwest City With Quaint Shops, Scenic Trails, And Wine Country Fun

Given its quaint shops and wine valley location, Dallas appeals to antiquers and wine lovers alike. For those seeking a little retail therapy, there are a number of unique locally owned storefronts in the historic downtown area. The Main Street Emporium of Dallas may interest those seeking vintage items, locally made products, clothing, decor, and souvenirs. The Shabby Barn is a store with similar offerings, while Grandma's Attic Sewing Emporium serves needleworkers in search of fabrics and supplies. For retro gamers and pop culture collectors, Everything Blaine Likes and Nothing Else is a quirky shop, featuring comics, vinyl records, toys, and more.

Central to the Dallas, Oregon, experience is visiting a winery (or two). Sipping your way through the city is a rather easy itinerary to put together considering its abundance of vineyards. Among the wine country fun is Namasté Vineyards, known to produce its own Chardonnay, Riesling, Gewürztraminer, and Pinot Noirs. "Once a working barn over a century old, it has been lovingly transformed into a space that reflects both the rustic heritage of Oregon Wine Country and the graceful spirit of Namasté Vineyards," the vineyard's website reads. "Sunlight pours across the original wood beams, while panoramic views of the Willamette Valley invite you to pause, breathe, and savor the moment." Tasters may also choose from a number of charcuterie options while sampling wine. Van Duzer Vineyards is another popular spot for wine lovers, offering tasting room and patio seating options. Their menu features three tasting flights for guided tastings of their classic wine releases and "distinct Pinot Noirs."