Germany's National Park Treasure Ideal For Outdoor Fun Is Part Of The 'Land Of A Thousand Lakes'

Germans have cherished and taken pride in their forests for centuries. Germany's 16 national parks preserve stretches of unspoiled land and water, and the landscapes they protect have inspired artists since the Romantic period. Today, they remain a cause for environmentalists and a favored escape for hikers. Regarding its national parks, Germany likes to follow the maxim of "leaving nature to its own devices," so you can explore Müritz National Park and enjoy a glorious experience full of peaceful outdoor fun.

As Germany's largest forested national park, measuring 124 square miles, Müritz stands out due to its colorful palette of landscapes rich in diversity and wildlife. It is a vast green haven with both a thriving pine forest and an old-growth beech forest. The latter has been growing relatively undisturbed since the Middle Ages and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Müritz National Park is a part of the Mecklenburg Lake District, also known as the "Land of a Thousand Lakes." The park takes its name from Lake Müritz and holds more than 100 lakes.

Reaching Müritz is relatively easy from multiple locations. From the nearby hub of Neustrelitz, it is roughly a 30-minute drive via the B198 highway, and it's a two-hour drive north from Berlin. The park is divided into two sections, the Serrahn tract (which houses the beech forest) to the east of Neustrelitz, and the Müritz tract to the west of it. If you're a birdwatcher, you might spot ospreys, white-tailed eagles, and cranes. Those looking for some physical activity can check out the network of 410 miles of trails, along with the lakes to canoe on.