Virtually everyone who has traveled by air has either their own horror story or has heard of others being greeted by damaged luggage upon arrival at their destination. Most often, the blame for destroying luggage is placed on a single source — baggage handlers. However, rough as they may be (or appear to be), baggage handlers aren't always to blame for damaging your luggage. There are, in fact, a variety of reasons why your suitcase may get broken between the time you leave it at the check counter and when you see it again upon arrival. Unfortunately, some of these causes are unavoidable. However, others are completely within your control.

In general, the process of moving bags from the check counter to the plane, and ultimately to the luggage carousel, is rough. That's why you should never pack anything fragile in your checked bag; even with cautious baggage handlers, delicate objects, or your suitcase itself, can get damaged. Actually, much of the movement of checked bags, as well as the sorting, is handled not by humans, but by machines. These machines typically are not gentle — they move with speed and force. So, regardless of how gentle the human baggage handlers are with your luggage, it can still easily be damaged by the mechanical equipment.

Unfortunately, this part of the travel experience is unavoidable. Your checked bags will be handled by machinery at some point during the process. The only real option you have is to skip the bag check and pack everything into your carry-ons. But depending on your travels, this may not always be possible. Additionally, airline staff and even the equipment aren't always the reason your bags break. In fact, trying to stuff all of your items into a couple of carry-ons may actually exacerbate another common cause of damaged luggage.