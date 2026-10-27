Near The Wyoming Border Is South Dakota's Artificial Lake Paradise For Gorgeous Beaches, Fishing, And Boating
South Dakota has no shortage of outdoor recreation on the southwestern side of the state. While many flock to Badlands or Wind Cave National Park, there are quieter recreation areas in the Black Hills region that are focused on outdoor fun. An artificial lake paradise near the Wyoming border offers 36 miles of shoreline and sandy beaches for visitors to enjoy in the warmer months. Built in 1949, the Angostura Dam created the Angostura Reservoir, a 4,612-acre artificial lake that can reach up to 75 feet deep. The reservoir may serve practical agricultural and flood control purposes, but its crystal-clear waters now provide water recreation for countless visitors to the Angostura Recreation Area.
Open daily for a small fee, the area's Angostura Reservoir supports lake activities from swimming to waterskiing. It is even stocked with freshwater fish, which can feed hungry and successful anglers. "My absolute favorite lake in South Dakota! Almost all sand beaches, warmer water, great boating, and walleye fishing," a Google user said. There is hiking, biking, disc golf, volleyball, horseshoes, picnicking, and birdwatching for those who prefer a break from the water. Hunting is also permitted in the cooler months from October to April.
Given its location near Hot Springs, South Dakota, Angostura Recreation Area makes a fun addition to a Black Hills road trip. Most travelers flying to the region will want to fly into Rapid City Regional Airport, which is located an hour north of the recreation area. For overnight stays, there are electric, non-electric, and tent-only camping options in the area's four lakeside campgrounds. There are also rental cabins and the Angostura Resort along the lake for a more comfortable stay. Those who do not wish to stay inside Angostura Recreation Area can find several lodging options back in town.
Enjoy water recreation at the crystal-clear Angostura Reservoir
While the city of Hot Springs is home to one of the Midwest's best hot springs to escape the cold weather, Angostura Reservoir is perfect for water recreation in the warmer months. There are two dedicated beaches for swimming and sunbathing located at Hobie Beach and Cascade Campground. Beachgoers who work up an appetite can stop by Inferno on the Beach, a popular lakeside pizza restaurant located next to Breaker's Beach.
With a full-service marina and several boat ramps, Angostura Reservoir is equipped to give you the perfect boating day on the lake. "A very good lake for boating, tubing, and doing pretty much every water sport that exists. The water's clean and clear and you can see fish swimming in it. There are also good sandy beaches," a past visitor shared on Google Maps. For those without their own equipment, the park offers canoe, kayak, paddleboard, and even floating water mat rentals. There is also a beach for waterskiing, a popular activity in the area that offers a more thrilling day on the water.
The freshwater reservoir is stocked with a large variety of fish species to catch, whether you drop a line from your boat, the shore, or on the park's two fishing piers to the north and south end. While walleye is the most popular fish in the area, anglers can also hope to catch bass, perch, crappie, bluegill, northern pike, and more. There are two fish cleaning stations to clean and prepare fish, which is especially convenient for those camping or looking to eat their catch while it is fresh. "Even the fish cleaning stations were sparkling clean," one visitor praised the cleanliness of the park's facilities. A South Dakota fishing license is required for adult anglers.
Enjoy beachside camping in Angostura Recreation Area
If you get restless lounging on a sandy beach, Angostura Recreation Area also has adventurous beachside hiking trails to accommodate visitors to South Dakota's 'Picture City' of the Black Hills. There are trails for hiking and biking, including TRACK trails. Both hikers and bikers would enjoy the Reservoir View Bike Trail, which is a nearly 10-mile out and back trail that runs alongside the banks of the Angostura Reservoir for scenic water views and access the area's beaches.
After a long day of hiking, you can rest your head at one of Angostura Recreation Area's many campsites. There are four lakeside campgrounds: Cheyenne Campground, Cascade Campground, Hat Creek Campground, and Horsehead Campground. There are 171 individual campsites as well as 14 camping cabins for a more comfortable stay. Each campground has cabins, restrooms, showers, vault toilets, and a playground. Hat Creek Campground is best for anglers and boaters, while the area's only dump station is located in the Cheyenne Campground. Campsite reservations can be made in advance online.
Camping is also a great option for those road tripping through the popular Black Hills region. There are many nearby tourist hotspots to the north of Angostura Recreation Area. It is only half an hour south from the hilly and wildlife-packed Wind Cave National Park, one of America's oldest national parks. Visitors can also continue north toward popular cities like Rapid City and Deadwood. "We had site 18 but 19 would have been better because it was on the edge of the hill overlooking the lake," one camper shared. "It was September so not crowded like it probably is in summer. It was a great drive up to tour Custer state park, Mount Rushmore, and the Badlands then back to Angostura."