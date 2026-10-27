Near The Wyoming Border Is South Dakota's Artificial Lake Paradise For Gorgeous Beaches, Fishing, And Boating

South Dakota has no shortage of outdoor recreation on the southwestern side of the state. While many flock to Badlands or Wind Cave National Park, there are quieter recreation areas in the Black Hills region that are focused on outdoor fun. An artificial lake paradise near the Wyoming border offers 36 miles of shoreline and sandy beaches for visitors to enjoy in the warmer months. Built in 1949, the Angostura Dam created the Angostura Reservoir, a 4,612-acre artificial lake that can reach up to 75 feet deep. The reservoir may serve practical agricultural and flood control purposes, but its crystal-clear waters now provide water recreation for countless visitors to the Angostura Recreation Area.

Open daily for a small fee, the area's Angostura Reservoir supports lake activities from swimming to waterskiing. It is even stocked with freshwater fish, which can feed hungry and successful anglers. "My absolute favorite lake in South Dakota! Almost all sand beaches, warmer water, great boating, and walleye fishing," a Google user said. There is hiking, biking, disc golf, volleyball, horseshoes, picnicking, and birdwatching for those who prefer a break from the water. Hunting is also permitted in the cooler months from October to April.

Given its location near Hot Springs, South Dakota, Angostura Recreation Area makes a fun addition to a Black Hills road trip. Most travelers flying to the region will want to fly into Rapid City Regional Airport, which is located an hour north of the recreation area. For overnight stays, there are electric, non-electric, and tent-only camping options in the area's four lakeside campgrounds. There are also rental cabins and the Angostura Resort along the lake for a more comfortable stay. Those who do not wish to stay inside Angostura Recreation Area can find several lodging options back in town.