4 Of The Midwest's Best Hot Springs To Escape The Cold Weather

When you need to warm up from the cold weather, there's nothing like a natural hot spring. Hot springs occur when geothermal heat causes groundwater to rise up to the surface, creating a natural "hot tub." Soaking in hot springs is a longstanding practice, dating back thousands of years. While there have been many health claims about the benefits of hot springs, today, most agree that the mineral-rich waters simply feel soothing and make for a cozy soak.

Many of America's best hot springs are located in western states, including California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. However, you can find hot springs in other regions of the country, too — including in the Midwest. Hot springs are created by shifting tectonic plates, so it makes a lot of sense that they're more common in the mountainous western area of the country, which is closer to the edges of the North American tectonic plate. The Midwest is far from any tectonic plate edges, so hot springs are less common there, as are other tectonic-related phenomena such as earthquakes.

For this guide, we combed through online travel guides, Tripadvisor, and Reddit's r/travel to find four active and fascinating hot springs in the Midwest where you can warm up in cold weather. (They also happen to be the only natural hot springs in the Midwest that are still active.)