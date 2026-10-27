Under An Hour From Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Historic Park With A Covered Bridge, Fishing, And Paddling

Wisconsin may be known as "America's Dairyland," but it has more to offer than pastures and a whole lot of cows. Here, rolling prairies meet Lake Superior's red clay cliffs and the remnants of seas of trees. But those who venture off the state and national park circuit are in for a treat at Covered Bridge County Park, an almost 13-acre community park that hides the last surviving original covered bridge in Wisconsin.

For those of you who might not get excited about a vintage bridge, there's more to this beauty than meets the eye. Situated in Ozaukee County, this historic landmark is known as the Cedarburg Bridge, and stretches 120 feet over Cedar Creek. Grassy banks with leafy trees come right up against the calm water, creating an almost fairytale-like setting within the park. Built in 1876, the bridge itself is remarkably well-preserved, with fully enclosed sides made of locally milled pine. It's a testament to a bygone era of craftsmanship, secured with 2-inch hardwood pins instead of bolts or nails.

Although the bridge is no longer open to vehicles, people can walk its length and imagine what it must have been like to convince a team of oxen to cross without turning back. Located roughly 40 minutes from Milwaukee, Covered Bridge County Park is one of Cedarburg's many quaint attractions, an artsy-meets-foodie gem that's easily a frontrunner for Wisconsin's most charming town. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is only 10 minutes from Downtown Cedarburg.