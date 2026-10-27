Under An Hour From Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Historic Park With A Covered Bridge, Fishing, And Paddling
Wisconsin may be known as "America's Dairyland," but it has more to offer than pastures and a whole lot of cows. Here, rolling prairies meet Lake Superior's red clay cliffs and the remnants of seas of trees. But those who venture off the state and national park circuit are in for a treat at Covered Bridge County Park, an almost 13-acre community park that hides the last surviving original covered bridge in Wisconsin.
For those of you who might not get excited about a vintage bridge, there's more to this beauty than meets the eye. Situated in Ozaukee County, this historic landmark is known as the Cedarburg Bridge, and stretches 120 feet over Cedar Creek. Grassy banks with leafy trees come right up against the calm water, creating an almost fairytale-like setting within the park. Built in 1876, the bridge itself is remarkably well-preserved, with fully enclosed sides made of locally milled pine. It's a testament to a bygone era of craftsmanship, secured with 2-inch hardwood pins instead of bolts or nails.
Although the bridge is no longer open to vehicles, people can walk its length and imagine what it must have been like to convince a team of oxen to cross without turning back. Located roughly 40 minutes from Milwaukee, Covered Bridge County Park is one of Cedarburg's many quaint attractions, an artsy-meets-foodie gem that's easily a frontrunner for Wisconsin's most charming town. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is only 10 minutes from Downtown Cedarburg.
Things to do at Covered Bridge County Park
Covered Bridge County Park may be small, but it's a beloved local spot that deserves every bit of praise. Once you've gotten your fill of the covered bridge, meander along the creek and absorb the serene atmosphere. You'll soon come across another scenic bridge — this one a modern construction — that makes an excellent photo op. Dogs are also allowed, and while the grassy patches might look inviting for an off-leash run, all pups must remain on leash.
Some visitors explore the entire park in 30 minutes, but you could easily spend an afternoon here. Grab a picnic table and settle in for a barbecue — don't forget your own charcoal — or try your luck at fishing. This isn't a sportsperson's fishery like Big Cedar Lake's boating, fishing, and trail paradise, but a peaceful place to enjoy fishing as a relaxing hobby. "The eastern side at the bed is the best as there is a deep pool where northern pike hang out, have also caught yellow perch," shared one casual angler on Yelp.
The park is also one of the best places for paddlers to access Cedar Creek. For years, there was no built-up drop-in point, but a local scout group built a launch at the end of summer 2026, as reported by the Ozaukee County News Graphic. Area paddlers on Facebook recommend starting out from the bridge and heading to Grafton Lions Park. Measuring about 3.6 miles, this route should take almost three hours. However, if you're looking for more time on the water, you can paddle on to Boy Scout Park.
The best time to visit Covered Bridge County Park
Covered Bridge County Park is a four-seasons destination, with scenery that changes greatly depending on the time of year. During the winter months, snow can carpet the ground and roof of the covered bridge, while summer can turn the park lush and green. However, if you plan to stop by Cedarburg for its small town vibes and scenic views, fall is arguably the perfect time to visit.
During this time of year, trees lining the historic downtown put on a show of autumn colors, and golden maples add a touch of fall whimsy to the park. Make sure you're ready for sweater weather as temperatures in October hover around a crisp 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Curious about other covered bridges? Embark on Iowa's Covered Bridges Scenic Byway, one of the Midwest's prettiest drives that shows off the region's covered bridges, trails, and architecture.