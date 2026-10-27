One Of Michigan's Best-Ranked Places To Retire Is A Coastal Darling Full Of Charming Towns And Outdoor Fun
Eventually, we all retire — if we're lucky. If you'll be hearing that final work whistle soon and need to plan the rest of your future today, you might be overwhelmed by the many options available to you and all the factors you have to consider. Let's help simplify it. If you're looking for a place that's on the coast, is full of unique charm, and is graced with abundant nature, consider Charlevoix County — one of Michigan's best-ranked places to retire.
The website Niche runs comprehensive rankings of America's cities, counties, and states across a number of metrics. Its retirement rankings for Michigan place Charlevoix County near the top, at number four. That's based on data such as the cost of living, access to healthcare, the range of outdoor activities, and more. After crunching the numbers, Charlevoix County winds up with an A grade for how good it is for retirees. A major factor is the extensive amount of outdoor recreation in the county, which earns it an A-. It also nets an A- for housing, with a median home value of $276,800, which is lower than the national median. Other numbers that make Charlevoix seem like a smart retirement destination are its demographics. Over 30% of the population is 65 and up, so retirees have a lot of potential friends waiting to be met.
Ultimately, though, the allure of Charlevoix County, whether you're a retiree or not, comes down to two major things: its adorable lakeside charm and the gorgeous natural surroundings. That should put it at the top of your own personal retirement rankings for Michigan.
You'll be charmed by Charlevoix County's adorable towns
If you do retire to Charlevoix County, you'll have over a dozen small cities, townships, and unincorporated communities to choose from. The three biggest ones are Boyne City, Charlevoix, and East Jordan; despite their proximity, they all have their own unique histories and identities, and that will no doubt influence which one you pick for a new home. For those flying into the area, Pellston Regional Airport is the closest commercial airport to Charlevoix, about 37 miles away, while Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport is another option about 49 miles away.
Boyne City is the largest of the county's cities, but that isn't saying much. Its population has sat steady this decade at just under 4,000 people. One of many Northern Michigan outdoor havens, this small city between the Boyne River and Lake Charlevoix was a lumber boom town in the early 20th century. Today, this downtown historic district includes 75 buildings, many of which reflect the city's architectural heritage. That well-preserved classic architecture is a big reason Boyne City's downtown is so charming today; the city touts its downtown as one of Northern Michigan's finest, and with its historic architecture, local shops, and restaurants, it's easy to see why. In addition to local shops and restaurants, Boyne City's downtown hosts a year-round farmer's market every Saturday, offering seasonal produce, locally made goods, and other regional specialties.
Charlevoix is also an underrated Michigan beach town known as "the city on three lakes." It sits on Lake Charlevoix, Lake Michigan, and Round Lake, with a small but adorable lakefront downtown with fun shops and places to eat. Its scenic drawbridge opens on the hour and half-hour during the summer, letting boats pass between the lakes. And the third biggest town in the county, East Jordan, is an old industrial iron town that sits at the mouth of the Jordan River.
There's so much outdoor fun to be had you'll rarely want to go inside
Like the rest of Charlevoix County, those three cities sit smack dab in one of Michigan's most beautiful and varied regions. No matter the season, there's a wealth of outdoor excitement you can pursue here, for all skill and activity levels. And it starts with the many parks and nature preserves in and around Lake Charlevoix.
You'll find fun at the sprawling lakeside retreat Fisherman's Island State Park, whose five miles of Lake Michigan shoreline are littered with dunes and sandy beaches. At over 2,600 acres, it's more than just a waterfront, though, with large wooded stretches. It's ideal for swimming and hiking in the summer, and just as good in the winter, when large expanses of unremoved snow welcome cross-country skiing and other cold-weather adventures. You'll also find a lake beach at Depot Beach Park, where kayaking and paddleboarding are encouraged, and multiple on Beaver Island — the largest island in Lake Michigan, and a downright cozy locale with museums, restaurants, and natural beauty.
Michigan gets all four seasons, of course, and winter holds just as much outdoor action as the warmer months. Mt. McSauba Recreation Area is a great place to ski and sled in winter, with both slopes and a cross-country track. There's also a skating rink. And Charles A. Ransom Nature Preserve houses a walking trail on a steep and steady downward slope that offers a cross-country challenge in the winter and is well-suited for mountain biking and hiking the rest of the year. It's important to stay active in retirement, and the abundance of outdoor fun in Charlevoix County makes that very easy, no matter the time of year.