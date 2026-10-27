One Of Michigan's Best-Ranked Places To Retire Is A Coastal Darling Full Of Charming Towns And Outdoor Fun

Eventually, we all retire — if we're lucky. If you'll be hearing that final work whistle soon and need to plan the rest of your future today, you might be overwhelmed by the many options available to you and all the factors you have to consider. Let's help simplify it. If you're looking for a place that's on the coast, is full of unique charm, and is graced with abundant nature, consider Charlevoix County — one of Michigan's best-ranked places to retire.

The website Niche runs comprehensive rankings of America's cities, counties, and states across a number of metrics. Its retirement rankings for Michigan place Charlevoix County near the top, at number four. That's based on data such as the cost of living, access to healthcare, the range of outdoor activities, and more. After crunching the numbers, Charlevoix County winds up with an A grade for how good it is for retirees. A major factor is the extensive amount of outdoor recreation in the county, which earns it an A-. It also nets an A- for housing, with a median home value of $276,800, which is lower than the national median. Other numbers that make Charlevoix seem like a smart retirement destination are its demographics. Over 30% of the population is 65 and up, so retirees have a lot of potential friends waiting to be met.

Ultimately, though, the allure of Charlevoix County, whether you're a retiree or not, comes down to two major things: its adorable lakeside charm and the gorgeous natural surroundings. That should put it at the top of your own personal retirement rankings for Michigan.