The Most Breathtaking Scenic Drives Through The American Southwest

The American Southwest is a region of dramatic contrasts, where snow-capped mountains rise above sunbaked desert floors. Spanning parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, and Nevada, the region includes some of the country's most breathtaking landscapes. National parks, remote wilderness areas, and small towns dot this landscape, which I was fortunate enough to drive across on a lengthy cross-country journey. I wound through everything from ponderosa pine forests to dusty valleys surrounded by towering rock formations.

Driving through the region is as much about the journey as the destination. Highways cut through seemingly endless stretches of desert, passing abandoned mining towns, otherworldly parks, historic Route 66 landmarks, and roadside diners. Timing matters when venturing into the Southwest. In parts of Arizona, Nevada, and southern Utah, summer temperatures can climb well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, making long desert drives brutal, especially when shade and services are scarce. Spring and fall generally offer more comfortable conditions, though a change in elevation can bring a surprisingly sharp shift in weather.

Our selection of the 10 most scenic drives in the Southwest considers the variety of landscapes along each route, access to national parks and monuments, distinctive geological formations, state parks, and other natural attractions. We also considered the roadside experiences, from historic landmarks and quirky pitstops to classic diners and towns. Beyond reviews, I'm sharing my firsthand accounts of driving these great American roads on a trip that took me from the beaches of Los Angeles County to Big Bend National Park in Texas.