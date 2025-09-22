Arizona's Scenic Red Rock Country Road In Sedona Offers Panoramic Views Of Rugged, Unspoiled Desert Beauty
Red Rock Country in Arizona is like nowhere else in the world, unfolding with immense, phenomenal sandstone formations at every turn that boggle the mind. The immaculate hikes of Red Rock Country are some of the busiest trails in America — not to mention some of the most challenging — so seeing it by car is a great way to get sweeping panoramas without the physical strain and queues at photogenic overlooks. One of the designated National Scenic Byways that cuts through the miraculous region is the 7-mile Dry Creek Scenic Road. If you want a front-row seat to some of the most dramatic red rock buttes and mesas around Sedona, then this route might be the perfect choice.
Though 7 miles may not sound like a particularly comprehensive drive, there's a lot packed into this visually lush road. Starting from the center of Sedona at the intersection of State Route 89A and State Route 179 (aka Red Rock Scenic Byway), the route proceeds along 89A going southwest. As you drive out of the city, you're surrounded by the soaring, vertical red rock of the Colorado Plateau's southern rim. Giant sandstone cliffs and spires emerge from the Coconino National Forest's expanse of ponderosa pines and junipers. Several scenic pullouts offer incredible romantic Red Rock Country views across the Verde Valley, before the route concludes in Cottonwood, renowned for its preserved historic main street and vineyards. If you're flying in, you can reach the scenic road from the regional Sedona Airport, which is about five minutes away by car. For extensive flight options, you could fly into the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, just under two hours away, and rent a car at the airport.
Sites to linger at on the Dry Creek Scenic Road
There are tons of beautiful overlooks, side roads, and parks along the Dry Creek Scenic Road you'll want to stop at to take photos or even venture out of the car for a quick hike. However, it's important to know that, in Red Rock Country, you need a pass if you park anywhere longer than 15 minutes, since it's a nationally managed area. Passes (including day passes) can be bought online for a modest fee — $5 for a day pass and $15 for a week pass at the time of writing.
One of the first stops that's an absolute must-see is the Chapel of the Holy Cross, located just a seven-minute drive south of the scenic road's starting point in Sedona. It's a stunning example of architecture built into the landscape, uniquely designed to appear like a peak emerging naturally out of the sandstone buttes. It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free, with some limited parking spaces to the right of the road. Inside, panoramic windows past the altar offer magnificent views of the red rock landscape.
You could also take a detour four minutes away along Red Rock Loop Road to reach Red Rock State Park. Straddling Oak Creek and with great views over the valley, the park is a less crowded alternative to some of Red Rock Country's busier destinations. You could stop here for a picnic in one of the ramadas or tackle a scenic hiking trail. If you're driving after sunset, the Two Trees Observation Area is a top-tier stargazing destination a few minutes farther along 89A at its intersection with Forest 525 Road. It may look like a simple field, but its night-sky views are so impeccable that Sedona's main astronomy associations come here to observe the stars.