Arizona's Scenic Red Rock Country Road In Sedona Offers Panoramic Views Of Rugged, Unspoiled Desert Beauty

Red Rock Country in Arizona is like nowhere else in the world, unfolding with immense, phenomenal sandstone formations at every turn that boggle the mind. The immaculate hikes of Red Rock Country are some of the busiest trails in America — not to mention some of the most challenging — so seeing it by car is a great way to get sweeping panoramas without the physical strain and queues at photogenic overlooks. One of the designated National Scenic Byways that cuts through the miraculous region is the 7-mile Dry Creek Scenic Road. If you want a front-row seat to some of the most dramatic red rock buttes and mesas around Sedona, then this route might be the perfect choice.

Though 7 miles may not sound like a particularly comprehensive drive, there's a lot packed into this visually lush road. Starting from the center of Sedona at the intersection of State Route 89A and State Route 179 (aka Red Rock Scenic Byway), the route proceeds along 89A going southwest. As you drive out of the city, you're surrounded by the soaring, vertical red rock of the Colorado Plateau's southern rim. Giant sandstone cliffs and spires emerge from the Coconino National Forest's expanse of ponderosa pines and junipers. Several scenic pullouts offer incredible romantic Red Rock Country views across the Verde Valley, before the route concludes in Cottonwood, renowned for its preserved historic main street and vineyards. If you're flying in, you can reach the scenic road from the regional Sedona Airport, which is about five minutes away by car. For extensive flight options, you could fly into the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, just under two hours away, and rent a car at the airport.