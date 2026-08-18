11 Tips From Park Rangers For Enjoying Zion National Park

Zion National Park is arguably one of the American West's natural treasures. While smaller in scale than the Grand Canyon, a hiking haven in Arizona with stunning scenery, Utah's Zion Canyon is a much narrower red rock gorge that stretches 15 miles long, carved by the Virgin River. In some places, it's more than 2,600 feet deep, which feels even more dramatic because the walls can be so close together. You'll find more than 90 miles of trails across the park's more than 148,000 acres, much of which is managed as wilderness. You'll also find lots and lots of tourists, especially during the peak summer season.

Amid the desert geography of its location on the edge of the vast Colorado Plateau, Zion has plenty to offer outdoor enthusiasts, whether you love to camp beneath dark skies, hike legendary trails to overlooks, or cycle along historic roads. You'll find the wooded Zion National Park Lodge, plus iconic features like Checkerboard Mesa, Court of the Patriarchs, and the Narrows. Right outside the South Entrance is the artsy town of Springdale, with plenty of shops and eateries, and I love the quieter east side.

You can easily see the park in a day, but to really experience it fully, it's worth at least two or three days to see different areas. Park rangers also have plenty of good advice about how to make the most of your visit, whether it's your first time or you're seeking a new adventure. Below, discover 11 tips from Zion National Park rangers that emphasize how to make your visit to Zion as enjoyable as possible, including avoiding dangers. In addition to my own experience visiting Zion several times, we've also consulted NPS.gov and other national park resources, Reddit discussions, articles, interviews, and more.