What Do Yellow And Black Striped Buoys Mean In Canadian Waters?

As is the case throughout the world, boaters in Canadian waters often encounter buoys of various shapes, sizes, colors, and patterns. Understanding what each buoy means and knowing which action should be taken is paramount to safe boating. To that end, the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) has developed an international buoyage system with regional variations so that mariners from all countries around the globe can recognize the navigational aids. However, many American boaters may not be familiar with the yellow and black striped buoys seen in Canadian waters. So, what do these buoys mean? Their purpose is to point mariners to safe water.

Like all navigational aids, yellow and black striped buoys are giving directions. In fact, these buoys are referencing the cardinal directions – north, south, east, and west. However, yellow and black striped buoys are not a floating compass. Rather, they tell mariners which direction they should pass in order to reach or remain in safe water. It is important to note that unlike green and red channel marker buoys, which tell you which side of your boat to leave the buoy on, cardinal markers indicate which side of the buoy your boat should pass on. Therefore, if you see a cardinal buoy indicating south, that means your boat should pass to the south of the buoy in order to remain in safe water.