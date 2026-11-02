Oklahoma's Charming Black Mesa Gateway Is A Panhandle City With Local Eats And Outdoor Adventure

High up in the Oklahoma panhandle, at the heart of the only U.S. county that touches four different states, sits Boise City — a charming little town of barely 1,000 where you can stock up before heading to Black Mesa State Park and Nature Preserve. And if you're a fan of weird trivia, you'll want to know its name.

Boise City's history is so outlandish that it doesn't seem real. The town dates back to 1908, when a group of developers who didn't actually own any of the land here sold plots based on brochures full of lies and exaggerations. Two of the developers went to jail for mail fraud when investors became aware that Boise City was not actually a lush, well-paved, thoroughly developed town ideal for growing both corn and cotton. Decades later, it was accidentally bombed during World War II when an American B-17 crew got confused during a practice run and dropped practice bombs around Boise City's town square. Thankfully, no one was killed, and damage was minimal. Talk about an own goal. If there was a Hall of Fame for weird historical facts about small towns, those two would both make it in on the first ballot.

There's more to Boise City than unbelievable tidbits. Stop off on the way to Black Mesa to fill your bellies at one of its local restaurants, or to learn about the hardships of the Dust Bowl at its history center. It sits near five U.S. highways, making it very accessible by car, and even though Route 66 isn't one of them, there are still a couple of cool roadside attractions to snap pictures of — including a large iron dinosaur.