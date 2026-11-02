Hidden In The Outer Banks Is North Carolina's Botanical Garden That Could Pass For The English Countryside

The Outer Banks usually brings to mind miles of Atlantic coastline, windswept dunes, and picturesque villages, but this trending American destination is also steeped in history. One such location tucked away on Roanoke Island is the Elizabethan Gardens. Located within the grounds of the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, which commemorates the people, history, and culture of the site from pre-colonial to modern times, the gardens offer visitors a quiet escape. Formal flower beds, fountains, classic statues, and shaded pathways offer a relaxed setting, with most visitors spending one to two hours here. For frequent visitors, the garden's flowering plant life offers something different season-by-season, offering repeat guests a new experience.

The garden's expansive 10 acres take inspiration from the elaborate landscapes of Elizabethan England. Brick paths wind through carefully arranged flower beds and perfectly clipped hedges, offering quiet corners to pause and admire the impressive landscaping and plant collections. The centerpiece of the grounds is the Sunken Garden, which draws visitors to the Italian-Renaissance fountain in the center, surrounded by symmetrical design. Clipped dwarf yaupon structures the 32 parterres, with statues of Apollo, Diana, Venus, and Jupiter anchoring each identical quadrant. It feels more like being transported to an English estate than a coastal attraction in North Carolina.

The history of the Elizabethan Gardens dates back to 1950, when community members began an initiative to create a garden commemorating the Roanoke colonists. In 1951, the Garden Club of North Carolina adopted the proposal, working with notable landscape artists Umberto Innocenti and Richard Webel to develop the 16th-century Elizabethan design. Philanthropist John Hay Whitney donated the historic Italian statuary and fountain, resulting in the original 2-acre concept growing into the 10-acre project we know today. The gardens began construction in 1953 and opened in 1960, offering visitors a living tribute to the region's colonial history.