Under Two Hours From Minneapolis Is Minnesota's State Park With Scenic Camping, Wildlife, And Trails
Minnesota is a state rich in outdoor recreational opportunities. Many of these activities are enhanced by (or possibly due to) the vast amount of water in the state. "The Land of 10,000 Lakes" is actually home to nearly 12,000 water bodies larger than 10 acres, many of which can be found within one of Minnesota's 64 state parks. One of those state parks is nestled along the shores of the largest lake found on the country's largest river. However, Frontenac State Park isn't just about water; visitors can enjoy wildlife watching, hiking, mountain biking, camping, and more. Even better, it is just over an hour from downtown Minneapolis, making it a convenient and easy-to-reach getaway.
Lake Pepin is one of the Midwest's most cherished playgrounds. This 22-mile-long lake covers 30,000 acres and stretches two miles wide, making it the widest navigable point on the entire Mississippi. Even more impressive, it is a natural lake, having been formed by a deposit of sediment above the mouth of the Chippewa River. Much of the lake is formed by towering bluffs and covered in dense forest. These features not only provide plenty of recreational opportunities; they also combine to create an incredibly scenic backdrop for any type of outdoor adventure.
Wildlife abounds in Frontenac State Park
The combination of water from the Mississippi River and Lake Pepin, bluffs, prairies, and both floodplain and upland forests creates a diverse and unique habitat for a wide variety of wildlife. So it is little surprise that birding and wildlife watching are quite popular at Frontenac State Park. While the park is home to a large and diverse population of avians, birding opportunities are further enhanced by the park's location along the Mississippi Flyway. This allows birders to view additional species during the spring and fall migrations. All told, over 260 different bird species, including bald eagles and wild turkey, have been sighted in the park.
In addition to birds, the park is home to a variety of forest animals. Whitetail deer, fox, coyote, woodchuck, and squirrel are among some of the species visitors may catch a glimpse of while adventuring in Frontenac. When spending time down by the water's edge, one may even see beavers along the shoreline or in the lake. All these animals can be seen in any season, but wildlife watching is undoubtedly enriched in autumn, when fall foliage colors the lakeshore and surrounding forests, making Frontenac State Park one of the most scenic spots in Minnesota for fall hiking.
Regardless of the season, visitors to Frontenac SP have access to over 20 miles of trails. Among the more popular trails are the Hiking Club Trail, a 2.6-mile loop that traverses a variety of terrain, and the Bluffside Trail, a hilly 2.7-mile loop that dips down to the lakeshore before ascending to a bluff-top overlook. During the winter months, visitors are able to enjoy cross-country skiing over nine miles of groomed trails and snowshoeing throughout the park (except on the groomed trails).
Camping in Frontenac State Park
Camping is another popular activity at Frontenac State Park, which features 58 drive-in campsites for RV and tent campers. A total of 19 of those sites are outfitted with electric hookups. In total, there are four loops with drive-in campsites. Each loop is atop a bluff, but trails do lead down to the water. The main campground also has shower and restroom facilities, along with a dump station.
In addition to the drive-in campsites in the main campground, there are also a pair of backpack-in and a half dozen cart-in sites. Additionally, the park has a group camp that can hold as many as 35 campers. The group camp has rustic toilets and drinking water, as well as covered picnic areas. Reservations for all campsites should be made online ahead of time.
Reaching Frontenac Park is easy enough. From Minneapolis, it's a simple matter of heading southeast on US-10 for around 65 miles. Along the way, you'll also pass through Red Wing, the riverside city that's considered a true representation of the Midwest. Airline travelers can fly into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), although Rochester International (RST) is slightly closer. While spending time in Frontenac, campers may also want to head across the river to Maiden Rock. The Wisconsin gem on the Mississippi River is located directly across from the park.