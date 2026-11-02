Goodbye Napa Valley, So Long Sonoma — This Less-Crowded Destination An Hour Outside LA Has Award-Winning Wines
If you tried to taste your way around all the wineries and vineyards in Northern California, you'd probably be ten sheets to the wind before you even made a dent. The Napa and Sonoma Valleys are top shelf destinations in the area for many vino enthusiasts, but they're not the only acclaimed wine regions in the state. Heck, you don't even have to drive that far north for a good sip. The Sierra Pelona Valley down in Los Angeles County has award-winning wines, too, not to mention far fewer crowds.
This mini grape country sweeps along the base of the Sierra Pelona Mountains near the rugged San Gabriel Mountain Range. The 10-square-mile pocket doesn't see nearly as much traffic as its northern counterparts, where millions of visitors flock each year. This is pretty surprising, considering how close the Sierra Pelona Valley is to Tinseltown. The appellation's two premier tasting spots, Agua Dulce Winery and Reyes Winery, are only about an hour's drive from downtown Los Angeles, sitting roughly 48 miles north of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), as the crow flies. Though, if you're flying domestically, the closer Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is a better option, given it's one of the least crowded airports in America.
The Sierra Pelona Valley hasn't become a tourist magnet — yet. It's still up and coming, having only been established as an American Viticultural Area (AVA) in 2010. To put that into perspective, Napa Valley was the first region in the state to earn its AVA bragging rights at the start of 1981, with the Sonoma Valley following suit later that year. Whether you prefer rich white varietals like viognier and chardonnay or robust reds à la syrah and zinfandel, you can enjoy a premium pour from some of Los Angeles County's award-winning winemakers.
Wine tastings and barrel tours at Agua Dulce Winery
The Sierra Pelona Valley sits just outside Santa Clarita, a California city that offers Hollywood magic without the Los Angeles city crowds. Centered around Agua Dulce, a rural community that blends sci-fi and Western film fame with vineyard charm, the appellation's high-desert landscape makes it ideal for wine production. The local wine scene is anchored by the Agua Dulce Winery. Situated along the Sierra Highway, the nearly 100-acre property is the largest premier winery and vineyard in all of Los Angeles County, according to its website.
The estate churns out handcrafted wines that have amassed dozens of accolades, including medals from the prestigious San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles International wine competitions. "We had the flight testing, all the wines were fantastic," one visitor shared in a Google review, adding that they "especially liked" the amber chardonnay. Aside from the wine tastings, you can take a guided tour of the aging oak barrels in the cellar and meet some of the resident rescue farm animals, including goats, alpacas, and donkeys.
The winery hosts a variety of fun events throughout the year, too, from vintage car shows and craft fairs to painting classes and holiday markets. You can even enjoy a stay on the property by renting out the estate's beautiful five-bedroom Colonial-style manor, nestled right in the vineyard. It's worth mentioning that Agua Dulce Winery was put on the market, so the verdict's still out on whether any amenities will change if and when new owners take over the reins.
Rustic vibes and award-winning sips at Reyes Winery
For some more crisp sips, consider a trip next door to Reyes Winery. Given the scenic backdrop of rugged ridges and rolling hills, you may be ready to uncork before you even reach the front door. "The drive in is beautiful," one person penned on Yelp. "It immediately gives you that peaceful, rustic winery feeling." The vineyard is modest in size, spanning all of about 16 acres, which gives the place an intimate ambiance. "Great way to spend an afternoon," another online reviewer shared. "Since we were the only people in the tasting room for a part of our visit, we got a lot of personal service."
The family-owned operation is another award-winning mainstay in the Sierra Pelona Valley. As noted online, Reyes Winery's selection of premium homegrown wines have garnered hundreds of awards over the years. Savor a slightly smoky 2011 syrah or taste the 2013 old vine Quinn's Zin — both of which have previously won medals at the Los Angeles International and San Francisco International wine competitions.
If you prefer a brighter profile, try a glass of the pinot grigio, a true classic known for its fruit-forward character, or end on a sweet note with one of the winery's port-style dessert wines. Wine tastings are only available on the weekends, as of the time of writing. Reyes Winery does have cheese plates on the menu, but you can bring a packed lunch for some alfresco dining, too. The property also hosts guided tours, along with nature hikes among the encroaching shrub-covered hills, so long as you schedule them in advance.