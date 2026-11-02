If you tried to taste your way around all the wineries and vineyards in Northern California, you'd probably be ten sheets to the wind before you even made a dent. The Napa and Sonoma Valleys are top shelf destinations in the area for many vino enthusiasts, but they're not the only acclaimed wine regions in the state. Heck, you don't even have to drive that far north for a good sip. The Sierra Pelona Valley down in Los Angeles County has award-winning wines, too, not to mention far fewer crowds.

This mini grape country sweeps along the base of the Sierra Pelona Mountains near the rugged San Gabriel Mountain Range. The 10-square-mile pocket doesn't see nearly as much traffic as its northern counterparts, where millions of visitors flock each year. This is pretty surprising, considering how close the Sierra Pelona Valley is to Tinseltown. The appellation's two premier tasting spots, Agua Dulce Winery and Reyes Winery, are only about an hour's drive from downtown Los Angeles, sitting roughly 48 miles north of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), as the crow flies. Though, if you're flying domestically, the closer Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is a better option, given it's one of the least crowded airports in America.

The Sierra Pelona Valley hasn't become a tourist magnet — yet. It's still up and coming, having only been established as an American Viticultural Area (AVA) in 2010. To put that into perspective, Napa Valley was the first region in the state to earn its AVA bragging rights at the start of 1981, with the Sonoma Valley following suit later that year. Whether you prefer rich white varietals like viognier and chardonnay or robust reds à la syrah and zinfandel, you can enjoy a premium pour from some of Los Angeles County's award-winning winemakers.