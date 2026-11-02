Between Bristol And Stonehenge Is A Gateway Town With A Vibrant Culture, Victorian Streets, And Park Access

In South West England, popular tourist sites include Bristol's lively city scene, the grand architecture of Bath, and Stonehenge's ancient assemblage. But the towns between those headline attractions can be destinations in their own right, offering a take on travel that centers on local history and leisurely walks in the park. Trowbridge, sitting midway between Bristol and Stonehenge (each under an hour's drive away), is a good choice for travelers interested in smaller city exploration and plenty of history. With former mills, preserved buildings, and a local museum, visitors can trace the town's industrial and Victorian heritage, while green spaces lend themselves to scenic strolls by the River Biss.

Trowbridge was once a powerhouse of England's woollen cloth trade, earning it the nickname of "the Manchester of the West," per the Trowbridge Chamber. In the 18th century and into the Victorian period, the textile industry generated wealth for the town. Today, former mills and grand clothiers' houses still line the historic streets, as well as homes once built for workers and merchants, particularly around the Newtown area with its terraced Victorian residences. Even after the cloth industry declined, the town found some success in the heating industry and breweries. The Old Town Hall opened in 1889 to mark Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee, with a clock tower that still looms over the town today. Now a community venue in the town center, the Old Town Hall could be a good place to start on a tour of Trowbridge's streets and landmarks.