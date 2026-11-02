Hours From Mexico City Is An Underrated National Park With Camping, Rock Climbing, And Mountain Trails
For many travelers, a Mexico vacation means one of two things: tropical beach destinations or historical cities and sites. However, there is an entirely different side of Mexico that involves adventuring in heavily forested areas and along mountain trails. Just a couple of hours from Mexico City, such an expedition is possible at El Chico National Park. This 6,600-acre national park affords visitors an opportunity to enjoy an expansive array of outdoor activities, such as rock climbing, camping, hiking, fishing, and mountain biking in a heavily wooded, ruggedly mountainous landscape.
Located on the outskirts of Pachuca in the state of Hidalgo, El Chico National Park is some 110 kilometers northeast of Mexico City. Having been designated as a protected area since 1898, El Chico has been allowed to remain unchanged by modernization for more than a century. As a result, visitors are able to view the native flora and fauna of the surrounding Sierra de Pachuca Mountains in that natural state. In addition to the ruggedly beautiful mountains and rock formations, the park is home to a large forest filled with large conifer trees and accented with streams, lakes, waterfalls, and a variety of foliage. This mountainous forest is home to a wide variety of wildlife, such as deer, bobcats, pumas, ringtails, and squirrels. Dozens of avian species also live in these forested mountains, including golden eagles and peregrine falcons.
Rock climbing and hiking in El Chico National Park
The rugged mountains and rock formations found in El Chico do more than provide a scenic backdrop; they also are a source of adventure and recreation. The park is filled with miles of trails and a number of rock formations and cliffs provide outstanding rock climbing opportunities. Many of the trails, which are utilized by both hikers and mountain bikers, lead to scenic vantage points. Additionally, a good portion of trails within the national park are shaded by the forest canopy, allowing for comfortable hiking conditions year around.
Trails found in El Chico vary in distance from less than a mile to around a dozen miles long. Most are rated as moderate, but there are a few more difficult trails in the park as well. Additionally, while the majority of the trails are contained completely within the park's boundaries, others, such as the Mineral del Chico Marathon Trail and Mineral del Chico Cycling Circuit, lead beyond the park and into the surrounding villages, towns, and countryside. While just about every trail affords amazing views, hiking to the Peña del Cuervo is one of the more popular ways to gain a high-altitude view of the park. There are also pathways leading to sites, such as Casa de las Brujas (House of the Witches), which are rich in folk lore and history.
The park's trail system also allows rock climbers to access various climbing areas. Two of the more popular trails for climbers, the Las Ventanas Trail and El Cedral Trail, begin in the Las Ventanas camping area. A number of sheer-faced rock formations are found along these trails for climbers looking for scenic, challenging climbs. The El Contadero area is another portion of the park that offers a variety of rock formations that are perfect for climbers.
Camping in El Chico National Park
Visitors who want to turn a trip to El Chico National Park into an overnight excursion have a few options for making that happen. For one, there are two campgrounds located within the park: Dos Aquas and Los Conejos. In these campgrounds, visitors have the option of tent camping or renting one of a handful of basic cabins. Tent camping is allowed in the area around Las Ventanas as well. There are also a handful of cabin rental operations available along the northern edge of the park, such as Cabana Isabel and Campamento Rio De La Felicidad By GEstores.
Although El Chico National Park is less than two hours from the largest city in North America, like many of Mexico's best natural wonders, it feels as if it is somewhat hidden. This obscurity comes mostly from the fact that despite its immense potential for hiking and rock climbing, El Chico isn't often listed among the most popular national parks in Mexico.
Nonetheless, visitors who visit this national park find it to be not only extraordinarily scenic, but also incredibly easy to reach. The simplest route is to head up Highway 85D to the town of Pachuca. From there, it is a relatively short drive to entrances on either the southwest or southeast sides of the park. The nearest commercial airport to El Chico is the Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) in Mexico City, where visitors are also able to secure a rental car for the drive to the park if necessary. It should be noted that there are some safety warnings and tips tourists should know before traveling to Mexico, particularly since there have, at times, been safety concerns with travel in this portion of the country.