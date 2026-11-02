Hours From Mexico City Is An Underrated National Park With Camping, Rock Climbing, And Mountain Trails

The rugged mountains and rock formations found in El Chico do more than provide a scenic backdrop; they also are a source of adventure and recreation. The park is filled with miles of trails and a number of rock formations and cliffs provide outstanding rock climbing opportunities. Many of the trails, which are utilized by both hikers and mountain bikers, lead to scenic vantage points. Additionally, a good portion of trails within the national park are shaded by the forest canopy, allowing for comfortable hiking conditions year around.

Trails found in El Chico vary in distance from less than a mile to around a dozen miles long. Most are rated as moderate, but there are a few more difficult trails in the park as well. Additionally, while the majority of the trails are contained completely within the park's boundaries, others, such as the Mineral del Chico Marathon Trail and Mineral del Chico Cycling Circuit, lead beyond the park and into the surrounding villages, towns, and countryside. While just about every trail affords amazing views, hiking to the Peña del Cuervo is one of the more popular ways to gain a high-altitude view of the park. There are also pathways leading to sites, such as Casa de las Brujas (House of the Witches), which are rich in folk lore and history.

The park's trail system also allows rock climbers to access various climbing areas. Two of the more popular trails for climbers, the Las Ventanas Trail and El Cedral Trail, begin in the Las Ventanas camping area. A number of sheer-faced rock formations are found along these trails for climbers looking for scenic, challenging climbs. The El Contadero area is another portion of the park that offers a variety of rock formations that are perfect for climbers.