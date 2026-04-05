This Is North America's Largest City By Population (And It Has Way More People Than NYC)

New York City is the most populated city in the United States, according to Britannica — but it's not the most populated in North America. Nicknamed "the city that never sleeps," NYC conjures images of crowded streets, towering skyscrapers, and neon lights. The masses of people can be overwhelming to some visitors, particularly in top tourist destinations like Times Square, which some say is "America's worst tourist trap." New York City is certainly very populated, with over 8 million people living there as of 2024. But that's nothing compared to Mexico City.

Yes, Mexico City is more populated than New York City. Mexico City proper's population was more than 9 million people (per its government) in 2020 (and including the even larger surrounding metro area, is estimated at over 23 million in 2026 per World Population Review). In addition to being the largest city in North America, Mexico City is the seventh most populous city in the world, following Tokyo, Japan; Delhi, India; Shanghai, China; Dhaka, Bangladesh; Cairo, Egypt; and São Paulo, Brazil.