This Is North America's Largest City By Population (And It Has Way More People Than NYC)
New York City is the most populated city in the United States, according to Britannica — but it's not the most populated in North America. Nicknamed "the city that never sleeps," NYC conjures images of crowded streets, towering skyscrapers, and neon lights. The masses of people can be overwhelming to some visitors, particularly in top tourist destinations like Times Square, which some say is "America's worst tourist trap." New York City is certainly very populated, with over 8 million people living there as of 2024. But that's nothing compared to Mexico City.
Yes, Mexico City is more populated than New York City. Mexico City proper's population was more than 9 million people (per its government) in 2020 (and including the even larger surrounding metro area, is estimated at over 23 million in 2026 per World Population Review). In addition to being the largest city in North America, Mexico City is the seventh most populous city in the world, following Tokyo, Japan; Delhi, India; Shanghai, China; Dhaka, Bangladesh; Cairo, Egypt; and São Paulo, Brazil.
Visiting Mexico City
Mexico City is a cultural hub full of world-famous destinations, such as the Palacio Nacional, the seat of the federal government, and the Zócalo or Plaza de la Constitución, one of the largest public squares in the world (and one of the city's busiest, most crowded areas). In 2026, a study by travel booking company Tourlane named Mexico City the best city in the world for art and museums. You could spend weeks museum-hopping there, visiting gems such as the Palacio de Bellas Artes, Casa Azul (the former home of Frida Kahlo), and the Museo Nacional de Antropología. These museums can get crowded during busy periods but are generally easy to navigate for most travelers.
Like many large cities, Mexico City's neighborhoods each have its own vibe. For example, Centro Histórico is one of Mexico City's oldest neighborhoods – it combines Aztec ruins with buzzing rooftop parties and tasty seafood stalls. As you might expect, it's usually pretty crowded. But a few miles away, you'll find a totally different (and quieter) energy in Condesa, a leafy, walkable enclave with bohemian vibes. Whether you're going to Mexico City for the food, the art, or the energy, it's an unmissable destination.