This All-Inclusive Alpine Gem Near The New York-Connecticut Border Is A Summer Camp Getaway For Adults
The southern Berkshire Mountains of Connecticut, near the New York border, are filled with lush, rolling hills, dramatic peaks, and scenic vistas. And within this landscape lies Club Getaway, a 300-acre adventure space. The lakeside property is set up like a traditional summer camp, with cozy cabins, dedicated sports areas, wooded trails, and a giant park. One of its unique offerings is Camp Getaway for Adults, held on select weekends between May and October. For around five decades, it has entertained guests 21 years old and up in a picturesque, natural setting. This camp's all-inclusive packages cover most activities, lodging, lively evening events, and dining (breakfast, lunch, and family-style dinners).
Just like the sleepaway camps of your childhood, there's a schedule with over 80 activities to choose from based on different interests and activity levels. Spend the morning at the Adventure Park, which has been fitted with an aerial ropes course, a climbing wall, giant swings, and zip lines. Test your balance on the SkyCycle, pedaling a bike along a cable suspended high in the treetops, or try the Geronimo Jump, a thrilling leap from a platform about 40 feet above the ground. In the afternoon heat, cool off at the lake's inflatable water park, complete with slides, obstacles, and floating structures. Plenty of toys for big kids are available as well, including canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, water skis, and wakeboards.
Take your pick of classic and quirky sports, including basketball, tennis, beach volleyball, pickleball, and even slip-and-slide kickball. Campers can also split into teams and compete in the Crazy Olympics, which features traditional games with a quirky twist, like a water balloon toss and a blurry bat relay. Wander through the grounds or borrow a bike to explore the trail network, with options for every skill level. Take a group exercise class — Pilates, yoga, dance, and more — or simply relax by the lake.
Enjoy Club Getaway's nostalgic cabin accommodations and evening entertainment
Club Getaway can be found in charming Kent, Connecticut's picturesque playground and a small artsy town. The accommodations here — rustic wooden cabins shared with other campers — are a nostalgic reminder of summers past. Each room contains two to four twin beds, with memory foam mattresses, and small attached private bathrooms. And the best part? The views of the lake and the mountains beyond.
As afternoon activities wrap up, the evening entertainment starts with a happy hour and special events, like decade-inspired, 1920s-themed nights. Previous festivities have included dueling pianos, line dancing, and holiday events like patriotic Americana parties. As well, the camp organizes late-night gatherings around bonfires with snacks like s'mores. Other boozy fun for adults includes cocktail-making classes, Bloody Mary bingo, and creative Paint 'N' Sip workshops. There's also a pub hike to different kegs scattered around the campground. Note that wine is included at dinner, but other drinks and alcohol-related events are a separate cost. Guests can choose to add a beverage package or purchase drinks individually.
For those arriving by plane, Westchester County (HPN) and New York Stewart International (SWF) are the closest, while Bradley International Airport (BDL), about 90 minutes from the camp, has more options. It's found north of Hartford, Connecticut, and offers over 40 direct flight destinations and a choice of nine rental car companies. If you're coming from New York City, three international airports service the area. A designated shuttle can pick up campers from Wingdale station on the Metro-North Harlem line but must be pre-arranged. Before or after camp, outdoor enthusiasts should explore Kent Falls State Park, which has a destination-worthy waterfall and quiet trails. And further southwest from the park is Cornwall, a vibrant getaway in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains and another spot to add to your itinerary.