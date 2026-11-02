This All-Inclusive Alpine Gem Near The New York-Connecticut Border Is A Summer Camp Getaway For Adults

The southern Berkshire Mountains of Connecticut, near the New York border, are filled with lush, rolling hills, dramatic peaks, and scenic vistas. And within this landscape lies Club Getaway, a 300-acre adventure space. The lakeside property is set up like a traditional summer camp, with cozy cabins, dedicated sports areas, wooded trails, and a giant park. One of its unique offerings is Camp Getaway for Adults, held on select weekends between May and October. For around five decades, it has entertained guests 21 years old and up in a picturesque, natural setting. This camp's all-inclusive packages cover most activities, lodging, lively evening events, and dining (breakfast, lunch, and family-style dinners).

Just like the sleepaway camps of your childhood, there's a schedule with over 80 activities to choose from based on different interests and activity levels. Spend the morning at the Adventure Park, which has been fitted with an aerial ropes course, a climbing wall, giant swings, and zip lines. Test your balance on the SkyCycle, pedaling a bike along a cable suspended high in the treetops, or try the Geronimo Jump, a thrilling leap from a platform about 40 feet above the ground. In the afternoon heat, cool off at the lake's inflatable water park, complete with slides, obstacles, and floating structures. Plenty of toys for big kids are available as well, including canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, water skis, and wakeboards.

Take your pick of classic and quirky sports, including basketball, tennis, beach volleyball, pickleball, and even slip-and-slide kickball. Campers can also split into teams and compete in the Crazy Olympics, which features traditional games with a quirky twist, like a water balloon toss and a blurry bat relay. Wander through the grounds or borrow a bike to explore the trail network, with options for every skill level. Take a group exercise class — Pilates, yoga, dance, and more — or simply relax by the lake.