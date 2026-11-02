Forget Florida, Retire To This Pennsylvania County Near Pittsburgh With State Parks And Affordable Living
Florida's year-round sunshine is appealing for some, but not everyone wants to contend with the Sunshine State's relentless heat and humidity. Western Pennsylvania's Westmoreland County is a four-season retirement destination, where you can enjoy sunny state parks in the summer and cozy ski hills in the winter – without ever leaving the county. And it's more affordable than Florida, to boot. Westmoreland County's average cost of living is 13.9% below the national average according to Best Places, while Florida's clocks in at 3.1% more expensive than the national average.
Westmoreland County doesn't have any large cities, but it's within easy reach of one. Its western border is less than 20 miles from downtown Pittsburgh, close enough that the Westmoreland Transit Authority offers regular weekday bus service between Pittsburgh and major towns like Greensburg and Latrobe (with free fares for people 65 and older). More routes connect towns within the county, so residents don't need to rely solely on a car to get around — though a car is still the best option for venturing beyond the major transit hubs. Proximity to Pittsburgh is great news when it comes to healthcare access, as UPMC runs outpatient and specialty care centers right in Westmoreland along with the hospitals and other medical facilities in the Steel City.
Aside from these practical considerations, Westmoreland County offers the entertainment options and lifestyle many retirees look for. More than a quarter of the population is 65 or older, based on U.S. census data, and the county's Center for Active Adults and 13 community satellite centers run events and clubs designed for seniors where retirees can meet friends who share their interests. Coupled with the many parks, public golf courses, and museums like Historic Hanna's Town and Fort Ligonier that residents and visitors of all ages can enjoy, it's easy to see why this under-the-radar county is an appealing place to retire.
Explore the Laurel Highlands in Westmoreland County
Similar to neighboring Allegheny County (which is also one of the best counties to retire in the Northeast), Westmoreland County's green space is part of its appeal. It's within the Laurel Highlands, a region known for outdoor recreation and home to Pennsylvania's most scenic byway. If you'd rather explore on foot or by bike, there are several trails in the county. The Westmoreland Heritage Trail passes historic landmarks ranging from the 18th-century Hoey/Staymates Cabin to Steel-era sites like the Export Coal Mines and Slickville Coal Patch. The Coal & Coke Trail connecting Scottdale to Mount Pleasant is another attraction for history buffs, featuring both industrial remnants and scenic woods as it traces an old railroad corridor.
A portion of the Great Allegheny Passage, a rail-trail that connects Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., also goes through Westmoreland County. You can access it at Cedar Creek Park in Belle Vernon, which offers other outdoor recreation like pickleball courts and fishing in the Youghiogheny River. At Cedar Creek Gorge, in the northern part of the park, you can see scenic waterfalls and suspension bridges.
In addition to its trails and county parks, Westmoreland County has several state parks. Linn Run State Park is home to cozy cabins, trails, Adams Falls, and trout fishing spots. Bordering Linn Run is Forbes State Forest, which is where you'll find Pennsylvania's highest point, Mt. Davis, along with over 250 miles of trails and scenic drives like the Fall Foliage Driving Tour and the Birds and Blossoms Scenic Tour that's great for birders during the spring migration. Winter sports lovers can go downhill skiing at Laurel Mountain State Park, while Keystone State Park is home to Keystone Lake, perfect for boating and fishing for species like trout, bass, and muskellunge.
Westmoreland County communities where retirees can thrive
The almost 350,000 people who live in Westmoreland County are spread across 86 communities that range from about 41,000 people in sprawling Hempfield Township to tiny boroughs like Donegal with just a few dozen residents. A few towns in particular stand out as appealing retirement spots. The charming and oft-overlooked cultural hotspot of Greensburg can be a great fit for creative-minded seniors. Its Westmoreland Museum of American Art showcases rotating exhibits of paintings, photographs, and sculptures and is free to visit, with free tours offered on Saturday afternoons. For shows, the Palace Theatre has a busy schedule of touring and local musicians, comedians, and stage plays. Free recurring events like the SummerSounds concert series in St. Clair Park and the Greensburg Night Market add to the creative entertainment.
If you're looking for a tranquil suburban environment, Murrysville is Niche.com's best place to live in Westmoreland County. You can connect with its active senior community at the Murrysville Senior Citizens' Center, which offers regular weekday hours and organizes activities like a senior bocce league. Murrysville also has all-ages programs like the book clubs and meet-up groups offered by the Murrysville Community Library.
North Huntingdon Township, Niche.com's No. 2 pick for where to live in Westmoreland County, is another option with a peaceful atmosphere and is home to several senior living communities. It surrounds the town of Irwin, where you'll find community spaces like the Irwin Senior Activity Center and Norwin Public Library, which provides homebound delivery along with an active schedule of events. North Huntingdon Parks and Recreation organizes more events of potential interest to retirees, from wildflower walking tours in the spring to winter activities like a community holiday party and Jingle Bell 5K.