Forget Florida, Retire To This Pennsylvania County Near Pittsburgh With State Parks And Affordable Living

Florida's year-round sunshine is appealing for some, but not everyone wants to contend with the Sunshine State's relentless heat and humidity. Western Pennsylvania's Westmoreland County is a four-season retirement destination, where you can enjoy sunny state parks in the summer and cozy ski hills in the winter – without ever leaving the county. And it's more affordable than Florida, to boot. Westmoreland County's average cost of living is 13.9% below the national average according to Best Places, while Florida's clocks in at 3.1% more expensive than the national average.

Westmoreland County doesn't have any large cities, but it's within easy reach of one. Its western border is less than 20 miles from downtown Pittsburgh, close enough that the Westmoreland Transit Authority offers regular weekday bus service between Pittsburgh and major towns like Greensburg and Latrobe (with free fares for people 65 and older). More routes connect towns within the county, so residents don't need to rely solely on a car to get around — though a car is still the best option for venturing beyond the major transit hubs. Proximity to Pittsburgh is great news when it comes to healthcare access, as UPMC runs outpatient and specialty care centers right in Westmoreland along with the hospitals and other medical facilities in the Steel City.

Aside from these practical considerations, Westmoreland County offers the entertainment options and lifestyle many retirees look for. More than a quarter of the population is 65 or older, based on U.S. census data, and the county's Center for Active Adults and 13 community satellite centers run events and clubs designed for seniors where retirees can meet friends who share their interests. Coupled with the many parks, public golf courses, and museums like Historic Hanna's Town and Fort Ligonier that residents and visitors of all ages can enjoy, it's easy to see why this under-the-radar county is an appealing place to retire.