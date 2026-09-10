One Of The Best Counties To Retire In America's Northeast Is A Pennsylvania County With A Big City And Outdoor Adventures

The stereotype says retirees move to beach-front towns with year-round sunshine, but that's not the only environment where you can enjoy your golden years. The Motley Fool surveyed 2,000 seniors to learn what they actually care about in a retirement destination, and while climate was on the list, it came below considerations like cost of living, healthcare access, and overall quality of life. Viewed through that lens, lots of places in the northeast United States fit the bill — and of them, The Motley Fool ranked Pennsylvania's Allegheny County as the No. 3 best retirement location in the region.

Allegheny County is in southwest Pennsylvania, near the West Virginia border. The county has a total population of about 1.2 million people, around a quarter of whom (307,000) live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's second-largest city. Surrounding this urban hub are over a hundred other communities, ranging from bustling suburbs to peaceful small towns, all of which share some key strengths.

According to Best Places, the overall cost of living in the county is 8.2% below the national average. Housing here is especially affordable: about 39% below the U.S. average for buyers, and 23.8% below the average for renters. Access to high-quality healthcare is another point in the county's favor. The Pittsburgh-based UPMC healthcare system operates several facilities across the county, including the NCI-designated Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, which is ranked the No. 2 hospital in Pennsylvania and nationally ranked in 10 specialties according to U.S. News. Of course, these practicalities aren't the only things that matter to retirees. Things like lifestyle, social life, and entertainment are important, too. With its vibrant senior communities and mix of urban and natural spaces, many retirees will find that Allegheny County has everything they want in their next home.