One Of The Best Counties To Retire In America's Northeast Is A Pennsylvania County With A Big City And Outdoor Adventures
The stereotype says retirees move to beach-front towns with year-round sunshine, but that's not the only environment where you can enjoy your golden years. The Motley Fool surveyed 2,000 seniors to learn what they actually care about in a retirement destination, and while climate was on the list, it came below considerations like cost of living, healthcare access, and overall quality of life. Viewed through that lens, lots of places in the northeast United States fit the bill — and of them, The Motley Fool ranked Pennsylvania's Allegheny County as the No. 3 best retirement location in the region.
Allegheny County is in southwest Pennsylvania, near the West Virginia border. The county has a total population of about 1.2 million people, around a quarter of whom (307,000) live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's second-largest city. Surrounding this urban hub are over a hundred other communities, ranging from bustling suburbs to peaceful small towns, all of which share some key strengths.
According to Best Places, the overall cost of living in the county is 8.2% below the national average. Housing here is especially affordable: about 39% below the U.S. average for buyers, and 23.8% below the average for renters. Access to high-quality healthcare is another point in the county's favor. The Pittsburgh-based UPMC healthcare system operates several facilities across the county, including the NCI-designated Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, which is ranked the No. 2 hospital in Pennsylvania and nationally ranked in 10 specialties according to U.S. News. Of course, these practicalities aren't the only things that matter to retirees. Things like lifestyle, social life, and entertainment are important, too. With its vibrant senior communities and mix of urban and natural spaces, many retirees will find that Allegheny County has everything they want in their next home.
Best things for retirees in Pittsburgh
Each of Pittsburgh's 90 neighborhoods has its own distinctive character and community spaces. Pittsburgh Citiparks operates Healthy Active Living Senior Centers in 12 neighborhoods, each offering activities ranging from games like mahjong and bingo to active fun like line dancing and tai chi. Allegheny County also has an extensive library system of over 70 branches, which have busy calendars of book clubs, crafting groups, and social gatherings where retirees can make friends who share their interests.
Pittsburgh also offers a lot of variety when it comes to entertainment. Sports fans can root for the Pirates (baseball), Steelers (football), Penguins (hockey), or Riverhounds (soccer). Art lovers can visit museums like The Frick, Andy Warhol Museum, and Carnegie Museum of Art (the crown jewel of Pittsburgh's museums), or enjoy local art during the Cultural District gallery crawls or monthly Unblurred arts festivals. The city's live theater and music scenes are equally vibrant, with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra performing regularly and plays and musicals taking place year-round in the downtown Cultural District. The many free things to do in Pittsburgh make it easy to have fun on a fixed income, whether you want to check out the relics at St. Anthony's Chapel or attend summer events like the Three Rivers Arts Festival and Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.
Pittsburgh has a fairly robust public transportation system, and people over 65 can ride for free. It's also a very walkable city, ranked No. 3 among U.S. cities for a walk-and-ride lifestyle in a 2025 report from Storage Café. You'll likely still want a car if you live in the outer suburbs, but it's not a necessity in the pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods of the city center.
Enjoying the outdoors in Allegheny County
Western Pennsylvania is much greener today than in its industrial era. There are 176 parks just within Pittsburgh, including sprawling green spaces like the 644-acre urban woodland of Frick Park. Hikers and bikers can enjoy the Three River Heritage Trail, one of the best outdoor adventures in Pittsburgh, which runs for 35 miles along the banks of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio Rivers. Non-motorized boats can use one of the 34 launch points along the Three Rivers Water Trail for a day of paddling. Anglers can catch species like smallmouth bass, muskellunge, walleye, and catfish. Venture Outdoors also holds lunchtime fishing sessions in downtown's Point State Park, where you can meet fellow fishing enthusiasts.
More spots to enjoy the outdoors are sprinkled across the county. Golfers can play on the two public USGA-ranked courses maintained by the Allegheny County Parks system or the historic Bob O'Connor Golf Course in Schenley Park. Settlers Cabin Park, about 10 miles west of downtown, includes the Pittsburgh Botanical Garden, an 18th-century cabin, and rugged nature trails in its 1,600 acres. To the northeast, Deer Lakes Park offers stargazing from the Wagman Observatory along with three lakes that are regularly stocked with panfish like trout and are also spots to catch bass and catfish.
Allegheny County's climate does dictate which outdoor activities are available at any given time. The hottest months are June through August, when average highs are in the 80s, and you can expect to see some snow from November through early March. This could be good news for retirees who enjoy winter sports, who can check out nearby spots like the trending winter getaway of Seven Springs Resort about an hour south in Champion, Pennsylvania.