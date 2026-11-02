This Midwestern State Has The Top-Ranked Quality Roads In The US

When planning a road trip, you might scout scenic overlooks to pull over for and boring stretches to avoid. But there's another factor that can add major bumps (quite literally) to the journey: the road itself. When you're constantly swerving around potholes or wincing at rough patches of pavement, a scenic drive might lose some of its charm. For drivers in Kansas, there's a good chance of encountering fewer of those road-surface troubles — a U.S. News & World Report study ranked it first among all 50 states for road quality. For travelers exploring the Sunflower State by car, that ranking suggests you can spend less time dealing with potential road hazards and more time watching the prairie roll past or stopping at roadside attractions and rural towns.

To compare states based on road quality, U.S. News & World Report used data from the Department of Transportation (DOT) Highway Statistics Series on the conditions of roads across the country. The states were ranked based on which had the lowest percentage of roads in poor condition — the DOT considers factors like rutting, faulting, and cracks as measures of poor road pavement. The results put Kansas in first, with just 3.3% of its roads classified as being in poor condition, compared with a national average of 18.9%, as U.S. News data analyst Evan Comen broke down to WIBW. The ranking is a broad, statewide measure; not every highway or country road might be smooth, but it offers travelers a data-backed indication that poor pavement may be less of a concern in Kansas, whether you cross the state en route to further points west or plan a road trip through Kansas to see its secret canyons and historic towns.