Between Middlesborough And York Is The 'Gateway To The Moors' With Shops, Outdoor Fun, And Serene Beauty
North Yorkshire is England's largest county, famed for its historic abbeys and impressive national parks. While the historic city of York and the seaside resort town of Scarborough are among the more popular destinations, the region is dotted with underrated hidden gems waiting to be explored. One such destination is Kirkbymoorside, a charming little market town known as the "Gateway to the Moors." Kirkbymoorside sits about 34 miles from Middlesbrough and about 26 miles from York, making it an excellent getaway for those who want to escape the crowds and surround themselves with scenic nature.
Kirkbymoorside is a town with a very long history. It was first recorded as a settlement in the 1086 Domesday Book before receiving a Royal Charter in 1254, which denoted it as a market town. Since then, the town has held a weekly Wednesday market, where you'll find a wide variety of stalls offering anything from handcrafted goods to fresh produce and clothing items. Offering a new lineup of stalls every week, each visit to this bustling, beloved market feels like the first time. Beyond the market, visitors will find several independent shops, friendly pubs and eateries, and historic structures all throughout this charming town.
Kirkbymoorside is also a haven for outdoor adventure. This quaint town is surrounded by picturesque English countryside, with the Howardian Hills to the southwest and the North York Moors to the northeast. It sits right along the edge of the sprawling North York Moors National Park, serving as an excellent starting point for exploring all this scenic region has to offer.
Historic charm and vibrant shops in Kirkbymoorside
History lovers will enjoy all of the buildings with interesting pasts in and near Kirkbymoorside. The town is home to a medieval church. In fact, Kirkbymoorside's name comes from "the church at the head of the moors" (per the parish's website). While the building that gave the town its name was destroyed in a Viking raid, the one found in town today, All Saints Church, was originally constructed in the 13th century. Just outside of town in Kirkdale is one of Yorkshire's oldest churches, St. Gregory's Minster, which dates back to the 11th century and features a rare and well-preserved Anglo-Saxon sundial, as well as stunning views of the Kirkdale Valley. Visitors to Kirkbymoorside are also less than 10 miles from Rievaulx Abbey, northern England's first Cistercian monastery (according to English Heritage) located in Helmsley, a quaint, walkable town with tasty eats and shops.
Speaking of shops, Kirkbymoorside is home to several unique stores that appeal to a variety of interests. If you're looking for a place with a little bit of everything, Looking Glass is located in the town center and is the "Best Gift Shop in North Yorkshire", according to Kirkbymoorside's town website. From jewelry to handbags to kitchenware, there are plenty of treasures to discover here. Art lovers will enjoy The Gallery, where visitors can view stunning pieces by a local artist, or take home a lovely sculpture or painting. In the mood for a fresh baked good? Thomas the Baker offers award-winning pastries just a few steps away. Visitors highlight the Yorkshire curd tarts but suggest arriving early, as the store can sell out quickly. These are just a few of the charming shops found in Kirkbymoorside's vibrant and walkable town center.
Explore the natural beauty of the North York Moors from Kirkbymoorside
Although several towns sit near the North York Moors — such as Pickering, a vibrant town with shops and a medieval castle — Kirkbymoorside has earned the title of the "Gateway to the Moors" not only because of its location, but because the town once had actual gates that led right into the scenic area. The town's location makes it a great place to begin exploring the North York Moors National Park, a giant, beautiful park spanning 554 square miles. This diverse natural landscape offers endless outdoor adventure, which features ancient woodlands, stunning coastlines, and one of England's largest expanses of heather moorland, according to the park's website.
Among the North York Moors' diverse landscapes is Dalby Forest, an approximately 8,000-acre escape in the heart of the park, featuring more than 45 miles of cycling trails. About 20 miles from Kirkbymoorside, the forest is designated as a Dark Sky Discovery Site, boasting one of the darkest skies in the nation. Visitors have a unique chance to see stars and planets, both with the naked eye and in one of the observatories.
One of the best ways to explore this stunning region is via the Cleveland Way National Trail, which runs through the park. Spanning 109 miles, the trail begins in Helmsley and ends in Filey, a Victorian coastal town with a sandy beach and the stunning Filey Brigg headland. Featuring breathtaking sites of the heather moorlands, ruins of castles and abbeys, as well as the gorgeous coastline, it's easy to see why this is considered "the nation's favorite National Trail," per the park's website. "The scenery is just beautiful," writes one visitor on Tripadvisor. "Although those coastal ups and downs make it a challenging walk, we enjoyed every moment."