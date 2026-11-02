Between Middlesborough And York Is The 'Gateway To The Moors' With Shops, Outdoor Fun, And Serene Beauty

North Yorkshire is England's largest county, famed for its historic abbeys and impressive national parks. While the historic city of York and the seaside resort town of Scarborough are among the more popular destinations, the region is dotted with underrated hidden gems waiting to be explored. One such destination is Kirkbymoorside, a charming little market town known as the "Gateway to the Moors." Kirkbymoorside sits about 34 miles from Middlesbrough and about 26 miles from York, making it an excellent getaway for those who want to escape the crowds and surround themselves with scenic nature.

Kirkbymoorside is a town with a very long history. It was first recorded as a settlement in the 1086 Domesday Book before receiving a Royal Charter in 1254, which denoted it as a market town. Since then, the town has held a weekly Wednesday market, where you'll find a wide variety of stalls offering anything from handcrafted goods to fresh produce and clothing items. Offering a new lineup of stalls every week, each visit to this bustling, beloved market feels like the first time. Beyond the market, visitors will find several independent shops, friendly pubs and eateries, and historic structures all throughout this charming town.

Kirkbymoorside is also a haven for outdoor adventure. This quaint town is surrounded by picturesque English countryside, with the Howardian Hills to the southwest and the North York Moors to the northeast. It sits right along the edge of the sprawling North York Moors National Park, serving as an excellent starting point for exploring all this scenic region has to offer.