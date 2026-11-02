Between Hull And Mablethorpe Is A Charming Coastal Town With Shops, A Sandy Beach, And A Scenic Pier

Cleethorpes has a broad, sandy beach stretching for 4 miles that gives visitors plenty of room to lay down a towel or spend an afternoon building sandcastles. On the water, kitesurfing and paddling are go-to activities. One of the beach's natural features is the change that comes with the tide. When the water retreats, it reveals expansive flats and sandbanks that make the shore appear bigger — Visit Cleethorpes warns not to walk out onto these sandbanks, though.

For a view across the estuary towards Spurn Point in Hull, look out for Ross Castle by the beach promenade, a Victorian folly that's free to climb up to. Note that, as of this writing, the castle and its gardens are closed for renovation but are expected to reopen in 2027. In the meantime, you could still walk along the promenade backing the beach, which is full of amusements like bowling and crazy golf, with spots to grab an ice cream.

A fixture of the Cleethorpes seafront since the 19th century, the pier has gone through several iterations but still has its Victorian columns. It's a popular spot to photograph, with lots of sunset shots of the pier and sea shared on Instagram. These days, the pier's tenant is Papas Fish & Chips, serving the classic seaside meal with views right over the water. The pier is also an easy place to start exploring from after arriving at the Cleethorpes rail station, just a five-minute walk away. Visitors can take trains directly from Manchester (just under three hours) or Sheffield (under two hours). If you're coming from Hull or Mablethorpe, which has its own award-winning beach, the quickest way to reach Cleethorpes is by car, around an hour from either.