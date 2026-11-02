Between Hull And Mablethorpe Is A Charming Coastal Town With Shops, A Sandy Beach, And A Scenic Pier
England's coastline is dotted with small towns where travelers can find some seaside pleasures, if they're willing to look beyond the bigger names on the map. These are places where you can stroll leisurely along a seaside promenade or relax on a stretch of sand, rather than queuing for bucket-list sights or juggling a packed itinerary. On the Lincolnshire coast, Cleethorpes sits between the port city of Hull and the resort town of Mablethorpe, holding its own as a coastal escape for vacationers. Cleethorpes' long sandy beach and Victorian-era pier provide the classic seaside backdrop, while shops and cafes close to the seafront can fill downtime during a trip.
Cleethorpes grew from a collection of small coastal hamlets, finding its initial niche in the supposed health benefits of sea bathing in the 19th century, per Discover North East Lincolnshire. It flourished when the railway reached the town in the 1860s, bringing visitors from industrial cities and prompting the development of the pier and promenade. Much of the pier, which opened in 1873, and the broad seafront promenade remain intact, reminders of that Victorian holiday boom. Most of the action in town is still concentrated around the seafront, where you can wander between the beach, pier, arcades, and a sightseeing train. Shoppers can stroll a bit inland to Sea View Street, considered the town's oldest shopping street, full of quaint historic shopfronts.
What to do along Cleethorpes' seafront
Cleethorpes has a broad, sandy beach stretching for 4 miles that gives visitors plenty of room to lay down a towel or spend an afternoon building sandcastles. On the water, kitesurfing and paddling are go-to activities. One of the beach's natural features is the change that comes with the tide. When the water retreats, it reveals expansive flats and sandbanks that make the shore appear bigger — Visit Cleethorpes warns not to walk out onto these sandbanks, though.
For a view across the estuary towards Spurn Point in Hull, look out for Ross Castle by the beach promenade, a Victorian folly that's free to climb up to. Note that, as of this writing, the castle and its gardens are closed for renovation but are expected to reopen in 2027. In the meantime, you could still walk along the promenade backing the beach, which is full of amusements like bowling and crazy golf, with spots to grab an ice cream.
A fixture of the Cleethorpes seafront since the 19th century, the pier has gone through several iterations but still has its Victorian columns. It's a popular spot to photograph, with lots of sunset shots of the pier and sea shared on Instagram. These days, the pier's tenant is Papas Fish & Chips, serving the classic seaside meal with views right over the water. The pier is also an easy place to start exploring from after arriving at the Cleethorpes rail station, just a five-minute walk away. Visitors can take trains directly from Manchester (just under three hours) or Sheffield (under two hours). If you're coming from Hull or Mablethorpe, which has its own award-winning beach, the quickest way to reach Cleethorpes is by car, around an hour from either.
Browse historic shopfronts in Cleethorpes
Away from the beach and seaside amusements, Cleethorpes has shops to explore along Sea View Street. The street traces its roots to one of the hamlets that eventually formed Cleethorpes, predating the town's rise as a seaside destination. Today, it's a compact place to browse boutiques and gifts, about a five-minute walk from end to end. Number 16 on the street — occupied by Hermes Antiques — is reputed to be the oldest existing shopfront along Sea View, according to a heritage trail plaque placed on the building. Nearby, the storefront of Abode still has its original window frames and tiled entrance, per an official appraisal. Today, it's an interiors and gift boutique with decorative accessories and homewares, holding 4.8 stars from Google Maps reviews.
Shoppers looking for something to help them dress like a local on their U.K. vacation can check out The Lost Boys. With strong reviews, the shop offers a curated selection of contemporary fashion and designer labels. It's also got a dose of building history, as the shop is located in a former bank, per Grimsby News. You might find your next signature accessory at Skinny Wrists, which specializes in handmade jewelry. Reviews are positive, and the selection is vast, with everything from everyday bangles and earrings to gemstone-studded wedding rings. In between Sea View's shops, you'll also find a couple of pubs — before popping into one, read up on the unwritten rules to know before visiting a British pub.