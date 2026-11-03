Next To Mount Rainier National Park Is Washington's Giant Forest With Scenic Waterfalls And An Active Volcano

Washington state is nearly carpeted with lush, green forests, much of it old-growth, and some are more renowned than others. Situated alongside the famous Mount Rainier National Park is the unsung, yet equally beautiful Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Its vast expanse of 1.3 million acres contains multiple gorgeous waterfalls, as well as the towering active Mount St. Helens volcano. Those who remember its 1980 eruption saw it previously standing over 1,300 feet taller than it is now, and the massive eruption made nationwide news, with ash spreading halfway across the country. Today, the forest is once again a green paradise.

The northern part of this gigantic forest starts just southeast of the gorgeous Mount Rainier, stretching all the way down to the Columbia River at Washington's border with Oregon and encompassing Mount St. Helens and Mount Adams. It opened as a separate national park in 1949 and is packed with wooded campgrounds, scenic trails, and fishing spots, not to mention stunning waterfalls like Iron Creek, Lewis River, and Panther Creek falls. Day Use Passes can be obtained online as well as at Forest Service offices. Before setting out, be sure to check for alerts in case of wildfires or possible area closures.

Whether you're a Seattle local or flying into Sea-Tac International Airport (SEA), a drive to the northern part of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest takes about two hours and 20 minutes, depending on traffic. If coming up from Portland International Airport (PDX), the drive to the same area is a little over three hours, though one can reach one of its southernmost trailheads in an hour. There are no direct buses or trains to the forest itself. As this region of the Pacific Northwest is heavily forested, the views while driving from either of the above cities are sure to be magnificent.