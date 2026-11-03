Between Blackburn And Leeds Is A Market Town With Family Fun, A Park, And Scenic Valleys
Escaping to the British countryside has long been an idyllic dream for many Brits. There's even a long-running TV show about it, "Escape to the Country," which has 27 seasons and counting. While those who appear on the show are looking to make a permanent move, travelers can experience these alluring towns and regions with the bright-eyed fascination of a temporary visitor. One such countryside getaway worthy of your attention is Todmorden, a market town on the River Calder, about 20 miles east of Blackburn and just over 30 miles west of Leeds.
Nestled in the Upper Calder Valley, the town has beautiful surrounding nature, including valleys and peaks created by the Pennines mountain range. Considered a border town, it's relatively easy to reach from surrounding cities and gives you access to three different valleys for various outdoor recreation. Todmorden's past centered around the cotton trade and industrial pursuits. But these days it's better known as a market town with atmospheric Victorian architecture, independent shops, multiple markets, and freely available fruit and vegetables from public gardens.
Of course, with all that surrounding nature, it's no surprise people also visit here for a ramble or two. You have great access to the South Pennines, as well as hilltop walks that reward you with panoramic countryside vistas. The town also has its own Centre Vale Park for families, plus nearby reservoirs, historical landmarks, and moors. Families who love exploring the outdoors together are spoilt for choice, whether hiking, cycling, horseback riding, watching local cricket, or playing tennis.
Todmorden's market days and park hangs for families
Todmorden upholds its centuries-old market town heritage with indoor and outdoor markets held throughout the week. Its indoor one takes place inside the central Todmorden Market Hall, a beautiful example of 19th-century Victorian architecture with a glass ceiling. This market was actually awarded Britain's Best Small Indoor Market at the Annual National Association of British Market Authorities awards in 2018. Open six days a week, it contains over 40 permanent stalls selling everything from chocolates and local meat to cheeses, books, flowers, coffee, and seasonal produce.
The outdoor market dates back to 1802 and is located right next to Todmorden Market Hall. It runs five days a week and includes over 70 stalls. Most days feature the general market, where you can browse typical goods like clothing, freshly baked treats, furniture, and watches. On Thursdays, the outdoor market becomes a treasure trove for second-hand items and crafts. This is when you can find stalls selling supplies and handmade and upcycled items, like flowers, wax melts, and fabrics.
There's plenty for young and old to browse at these markets. But if the kids want to run around, you can head to Central Vale Park. This highly rated greenspace offers a variety of outdoor activities thanks to its skate park, soccer fields, tennis courts, playground, lawn bowls, and cycling pathways. The playground alone has a fun zip wire and climbing area for kids. The park also contains Todmorden Sports Centre, where you can swim, relax in the sauna, and work out. Don't forget to pat the park's steel Lucky Dog sculpture, which apparently brings good luck. Central Vale Park is quite scenic — dense oak and beech forests surround the grassy fields. But it can't even compare to the natural beauty that awaits if you venture beyond Todmorden.
Picturesque outdoor recreation around Todmorden
Whether you're walking, riding, or cycling, the town offers numerous routes to explore its surrounding countryside. To experience the scenic valleys and hillsides of the Pennines, drive 10 minutes to Todmorden Moor. You can then traverse a 2.6-mile circular route that captures sweeping views across fields, groves, and hills. The Bridestones Moor, also 10 minutes away, is an important natural and historical area. It contains large stones that bear an uncanny resemblance to human faces, animals, and prehistoric creatures. The largest, a 15-foot behemoth called The Great Bridestone, is a standout. You'll also be treated to wide Calder Valley views, as well as potential sightings of rare birds of prey.
For a longer walk and challenge, embark on the about 20-mile Todmorden Centenary Way. You can start at various points, but the entire route is the best way to experience all of its moors, historical ruins, valleys, forests, and villages. The 50-mile Calderdale Way also encircles Todmorden and other towns. It's a gem for seeing old medieval settlements and a 100-foot-tall monument called Stoodley Pike. At the very least, you should wander the Todmorden Town Trail. It's about 3 miles long and passes historic sites, including the Grade I-listed Town Hall. For those who want even more of the Pennines, England's first national trail, The Pennine Way, runs for 270 miles.
You can drive to Todmorden in under one hour from Blackburn, Leeds, and Manchester, one of England's most underrated cities. The Northern train line also gets you there from Manchester and Blackburn in about 30 minutes, or from Leeds in one hour. Todmorden has a few accommodation options, including Lindores Bed & Breakfast and The Queens Hotel (which resides within a historic building. For those who want to take in even more historic buildings, Huddersfield is another market town with canal-side trails, about 25 miles away.