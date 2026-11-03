Between Blackburn And Leeds Is A Market Town With Family Fun, A Park, And Scenic Valleys

Escaping to the British countryside has long been an idyllic dream for many Brits. There's even a long-running TV show about it, "Escape to the Country," which has 27 seasons and counting. While those who appear on the show are looking to make a permanent move, travelers can experience these alluring towns and regions with the bright-eyed fascination of a temporary visitor. One such countryside getaway worthy of your attention is Todmorden, a market town on the River Calder, about 20 miles east of Blackburn and just over 30 miles west of Leeds.

Nestled in the Upper Calder Valley, the town has beautiful surrounding nature, including valleys and peaks created by the Pennines mountain range. Considered a border town, it's relatively easy to reach from surrounding cities and gives you access to three different valleys for various outdoor recreation. Todmorden's past centered around the cotton trade and industrial pursuits. But these days it's better known as a market town with atmospheric Victorian architecture, independent shops, multiple markets, and freely available fruit and vegetables from public gardens.

Of course, with all that surrounding nature, it's no surprise people also visit here for a ramble or two. You have great access to the South Pennines, as well as hilltop walks that reward you with panoramic countryside vistas. The town also has its own Centre Vale Park for families, plus nearby reservoirs, historical landmarks, and moors. Families who love exploring the outdoors together are spoilt for choice, whether hiking, cycling, horseback riding, watching local cricket, or playing tennis.