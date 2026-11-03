Not Florida, Not Texas: More Than 1 In 7 Drivers Have A Speeding Ticket In This State
Across the United States, driving a car is by far the most common mode of transportation. In fact, American commuters are over five times more likely to drive than they are to use alternatives like public transportation, taxis, rideshares, walking, or biking. One major reason for this is that much of the country lacks convenient and reliable public transit options. This dearth of resources becomes especially stark when compared to other nations. Without other ways to get around, and with numerous highways crisscrossing the U.S., it makes sense that many Americans turn to driving. This course of action does come with consequences, though. When more people drive, there are more chances for road rule violations. For the U.S., this has resulted in a widespread reputation for speeding, with some studies placing the country among the world's speediest.
Of course, not all states see this rule broken with the same frequency. According to driving data collected by insurance agency Insurify, the region where the most drivers have at least one speeding ticket isn't a place you might expect. In the study — which included all 50 states and Washington, D.C. — neither Florida nor Texas took first place, with both actually ranking among the 20 states with the fewest ticketed drivers. In actuality, Insurify stats show that the speediest state is North Dakota, where more than 1 in 7 drivers (15.5% to be precise) have a speeding ticket. That's a rate 8.3% higher than the American average of 7.2%, and 3.7% higher than the runner-up of Washington, D.C.
Explore the causes of North Dakota's speeding ticket stats
Home to perhaps the most distracted drivers in America, North Dakota is no stranger to problematic behind-the-wheel behavior. Back in 2024, a separate Insurify study also found the state in first place for speeding. However, at the time, North Dakota's rate of ticketed drivers was significantly lower at 8.7%. During this same period, the maximum speed limit on the region's urban interstates was 75 miles per hour. Today, that limit is 80 mph. As the Prairie Public NewsRoom shares, the number of speeding citations in 2026 "decreased by 32% in areas where the limit increased from 75 to 80 miles per hour," but this hasn't stopped the percentage of ticketed drivers from going up overall.
In Insurify's 2024 report, North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Adam Malafa mused on potential factors fueling this issue, saying, "Our relatively flat terrain could result in people feeling safer traveling at high speeds, as we do not have significant hills, curves, or trees that hinder visibility." Malafa added that North Dakota's speeding fines were once as low as $15 "for traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone," an infraction costing up to $300 in other states. For this specific reason, North Dakota has more than once been called one of the best states to get caught speeding in.
Additionally, the area's overall culture around speeding may play a role in keeping this issue alive. Back in 2017, North Dakota State Senator Lonnie Laffen joked to the Grand Forks Herald about North Dakota wanting "to keep speeding affordable," and it's not uncommon to see people today still shrugging off high speeds. That said, not everyone is pleased with these attitudes. In response to speed limit increases in 2025, some raised concerns about the change possibly encouraging speeders to go even faster.
See how other states stack up against North Dakota
North Dakota may be the speediest state, but it's not the only one where a lot of drivers have tickets. Insurify's top five was rounded out by Washington, D.C., Iowa, Virginia, and South Carolina. At a rate of 11.8%, D.C. has fewer than 1 in 8 drivers with a speeding ticket. Meanwhile, the states of Iowa, Virginia, and South Carolina drop further to under 1 in 9.
As for the least speedy states, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, and Maine have the lowest percentage of ticketed drivers (per Insurify data). All of these bottom five clock in with rates well below the national average of 7.2%. Only a hair's breadth separates Connecticut and New Jersey's numbers, allowing both to claim the honor of under 1 in 22 of their drivers having speeding tickets.
So, if you're planning to travel through the U.S. by car soon and want to avoid lightning-fast drivers spiking your blood pressure, it might be worth prioritizing routes in the slower states. In Connecticut, you can cruise through the Litchfield Hills on a road featuring scenic state parks and forests. Meanwhile, New Jersey treats sightseers to its Delaware River Scenic Byway, a waterfront route lined with parks, trails, and cozy small towns.