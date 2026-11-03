Not Florida, Not Texas: More Than 1 In 7 Drivers Have A Speeding Ticket In This State

Across the United States, driving a car is by far the most common mode of transportation. In fact, American commuters are over five times more likely to drive than they are to use alternatives like public transportation, taxis, rideshares, walking, or biking. One major reason for this is that much of the country lacks convenient and reliable public transit options. This dearth of resources becomes especially stark when compared to other nations. Without other ways to get around, and with numerous highways crisscrossing the U.S., it makes sense that many Americans turn to driving. This course of action does come with consequences, though. When more people drive, there are more chances for road rule violations. For the U.S., this has resulted in a widespread reputation for speeding, with some studies placing the country among the world's speediest.

Of course, not all states see this rule broken with the same frequency. According to driving data collected by insurance agency Insurify, the region where the most drivers have at least one speeding ticket isn't a place you might expect. In the study — which included all 50 states and Washington, D.C. — neither Florida nor Texas took first place, with both actually ranking among the 20 states with the fewest ticketed drivers. In actuality, Insurify stats show that the speediest state is North Dakota, where more than 1 in 7 drivers (15.5% to be precise) have a speeding ticket. That's a rate 8.3% higher than the American average of 7.2%, and 3.7% higher than the runner-up of Washington, D.C.