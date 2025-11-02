New Jersey's Scenic Riverfront Highway Is Lined With Parks, Trails, And Cozy Small Towns

New Jersey may be one of the country's smallest states, but there's no shortage of charming nature in the Garden State. If you're looking to explore some of the state's best trails or wander through one of New Jersey's quirkiest small towns, there's no better way than taking a road trip down the Delaware River Scenic Byway. One of eight scenic byways in New Jersey, this roadway runs along Route 29, venturing far beyond New Jersey's best-known cities. For a look into the true Garden State as it fuses nature with historic and walkable small towns, this is a New Jersey road trip you won't want to miss.

The 34-mile roadway was officially designated a scenic byway in 2009 and passes by Trenton, New Jersey's capital city, as well as some of New Jersey's many charming riverfront towns, including: Lambertville, Frenchtown, Stockton, Raven Rock, and Titusville. Along the way, witness Revolutionary War history, enjoy local restaurants, and follow quiet walking trails. These are just some of the experiences that await. If you're looking for more New Jersey road trip ideas, the Western Highlands Scenic Byway passes local cuisine, lodging, and thrilling recreation.