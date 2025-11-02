New Jersey's Scenic Riverfront Highway Is Lined With Parks, Trails, And Cozy Small Towns
New Jersey may be one of the country's smallest states, but there's no shortage of charming nature in the Garden State. If you're looking to explore some of the state's best trails or wander through one of New Jersey's quirkiest small towns, there's no better way than taking a road trip down the Delaware River Scenic Byway. One of eight scenic byways in New Jersey, this roadway runs along Route 29, venturing far beyond New Jersey's best-known cities. For a look into the true Garden State as it fuses nature with historic and walkable small towns, this is a New Jersey road trip you won't want to miss.
The 34-mile roadway was officially designated a scenic byway in 2009 and passes by Trenton, New Jersey's capital city, as well as some of New Jersey's many charming riverfront towns, including: Lambertville, Frenchtown, Stockton, Raven Rock, and Titusville. Along the way, witness Revolutionary War history, enjoy local restaurants, and follow quiet walking trails. These are just some of the experiences that await. If you're looking for more New Jersey road trip ideas, the Western Highlands Scenic Byway passes local cuisine, lodging, and thrilling recreation.
Parks to visit on your New Jersey roadtrip
A trip along this scenic byway is a journey through some of New Jersey's most scenic outdoor spaces. If you're up for some history coupled with nature, visit Washington Crossing State Park where George Washington famously stopped after crossing the Delaware River in 1776, a turning point in the American Revolution. Located in Titusville, stop into the Visitors Center to learn more about this legendary event.
The park is also home to 13 miles of hiking trails, with opportunities for cross-country skiing and mountain biking as well. Goat Hill Overlook is a popular trail that takes less than an hour and leads to surreal Delaware River views. Apart from that, the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park is one of the state's best green spaces featuring 70 miles of waterfront pathways. Near Trenton, Frenchtown, Stockton, and Lambertville, you can explore by foot or rent a canoe or kayak from Lambertville's access point for an unforgettable New Jersey outing.
Towns to visit on the Delaware River Scenic Byway
Of the numerous towns running along the scenic byway, a couple in particular stand out the most. Lambertville is a must for anyone looking to explore a postcard-worthy town or for anyone hoping to pick up an antique souvenir, considering that it's known as the "Antiques Capital of New Jersey." This quaint town is lined with antique shops and art galleries. It's also a gem for foodies, whether you're looking for upscale American cuisine with local ingredients (head to Lambertville Station Restaurant) or cozy local institutions like Bell's Tavern, which has been around since the 1930s.
Frenchtown is another stand-out stop along the byway. The under-the-radar waterfront town is steeped in history and culture with walkable streets and a picturesque atmosphere. For the epicenter of local art, head to ArtYard, a contemporary art center where you can see exhibits or catch a live performance. For a local staple with lots of small-town charm, grab a bite at Frenchtown Cafe, located in a building from 1897.