Ohio's 'Brick City' Is A Charming Midwestern Suburb With Scenic Parks And Family-Friendly Fun

A nickname like Brick City creates some expectations, and Huber Heights, Ohio, doesn't disappoint. There are more brick homes in this Midwestern suburb than anywhere else in America — over 10,000 of them, built from the mid '50s through the early '90s by the developer Charles Huber. Huber Heights and its rows of brick houses grew alongside the rising affluence of the American middle class, and today this town remains a bustling part of the Dayton metropolitan area, with just under 44,000 residents according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

You might think a planned, modern community doesn't have a lot of history or interesting sites to visit, but you'd be wrong. Huber Heights hums with nature in its many parks, and one of its most notable attractions transports you to the 19th century.

Just 10 miles from Dayton and its international airport, and less than 60 miles from Cincinnati, Huber Heights is easily accessible for intrepid wanderers — and their families. It's conveniently located where two major highways, the I-70 and I-75, meet, making it an ideal spot for a day trip. Here's why you should consider Huber Heights for your next family trip.