Ohio's 'Brick City' Is A Charming Midwestern Suburb With Scenic Parks And Family-Friendly Fun
A nickname like Brick City creates some expectations, and Huber Heights, Ohio, doesn't disappoint. There are more brick homes in this Midwestern suburb than anywhere else in America — over 10,000 of them, built from the mid '50s through the early '90s by the developer Charles Huber. Huber Heights and its rows of brick houses grew alongside the rising affluence of the American middle class, and today this town remains a bustling part of the Dayton metropolitan area, with just under 44,000 residents according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
You might think a planned, modern community doesn't have a lot of history or interesting sites to visit, but you'd be wrong. Huber Heights hums with nature in its many parks, and one of its most notable attractions transports you to the 19th century.
Just 10 miles from Dayton and its international airport, and less than 60 miles from Cincinnati, Huber Heights is easily accessible for intrepid wanderers — and their families. It's conveniently located where two major highways, the I-70 and I-75, meet, making it an ideal spot for a day trip. Here's why you should consider Huber Heights for your next family trip.
Explore Huber Heights' scenic parks and trails
Huber Heights boasts 14 parks, which provide more than 130 acres available to the public. The Dayton area is also home to Five Rivers MetroParks, a system that prioritizes conserving 16,000 acres of natural spaces. Collectively, these sites make it easy to experience Ohio's natural beauty.
You can find a rich diversity of biomes in Carriage Hill MetroPark, 900 acres of forest, prairie, and wetlands. You can also learn about the region at the Historical Farm. For much of the 19th century, the Arnold family owned and farmed this land. This living history site offers a glimpse into how they lived in the 1800s. You'll find park employees and volunteers in period dress, artisans canning and blacksmithing, and crops and animals the Arnolds would've raised. It's equal parts history and nature, and a great place to take the family. This beautiful park offers horseback riding, hiking, and fishing, too.
You can also stroll through nature on trails at Thomas A. Cloud Park and the amazingly named Rip Rap Park as well. There are picnic tables and grills at several parks throughout Huber Heights, including Community Park and Cottonwood Park, if you want to enjoy a meal in the great outdoors. To boost your heart rate even more, the Great Miami River Trail is a 93-mile cycle track that runs alongside the Miami River; several of those miles cut through Huber Heights.
The whole family will find fun in Huber Heights
If all that nature isn't enough excitement for you and your family, don't fret: There's still so much to do in Huber Heights as well as lots of cool, family-friendly getaways in and around Dayton, from a rock garden to a castle.
The most amusement you can have in town might require getting wet. The Kroger Aquatic Center is a water park with a surprising variety of enjoyable activities. Do a cannonball into the main pool, or zip down two large waterslides. A splash pad will keep little ones entertained, while a lazy river lets you relax when the main pool gets too hectic. The park is only open during the summer, though, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Of course, there's fun to be found in Huber Heights outside the summer and on dry land. It's right there in the name at Orbit Fun Center, a classic wooden roller rink complete with arcade games; lace 'em up and go for a spin, or relive the glory days of the arcade. Motor away just outside town to catch a movie at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, which has been screening flicks since the '50s; it's one of several charming drive-ins that are still operating across America. If you want some culture, learn all about the U.S. Air Force and its relationship to this region at the National Museum of the United States Air Force at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, less than 10 miles south of Huber Heights. It has hundreds of vintage planes on display – proof that there's more than bricks to this city. Alternatively, make a weekend of it and explore the cozy cafés and unique shops in Tipp City in Miami Valley, about 10 miles north.