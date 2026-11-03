Between Edinburgh And Aberdeen Is A Charming Coastal Town With Fresh Seafood, Cliffside Hiking, And History

While Scotland's wild Northern Highlands and its magnificent, historic capital, Edinburgh, are likely to be well-known to travelers visiting the region. A much less trodden area is the 68-mile stretch of coast between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, home to the less populated region of Angus. This underrated region has seven characterful towns scattered among hills, glens, and perched on the North Sea coast. Visitors who are looking for a charming, laid-back coastal escape with a significant link to Scottish history will find Angus' biggest town, Arbroath, is the place to visit.

Offering a combination of cliffside walks, historical sites, and even a tasty seafood trail, Arbroath has plenty of activities and attractions to suit different travelers. It is the home of the Declaration of Arbroath, a medieval document argued by some historians to have inspired the American Declaration of Independence, and of the "Arbroath smokie" — a hot-smoked fish delicacy dating to the Scandinavian settlement of Scotland. The town also has great courses for keen golfers, famous scenic, rust-colored abbey ruins open to the public, and gorgeous surrounding nature. Because it is a more rural town, Arbroath is a great hub for nature treks, hill and glen walking, and rugged seaside hikes. Whether you want to follow the town's heritage trail, combining hills and history, or embark on a coastal hike parallel to the craggy, dramatic cliffs, Arbroath is equipped to suit most outdoorsy activities.

On top of its diverse offering, Arbroath is also very well-connected to cities along the northeastern coast of Scotland. It is only 78 miles from Edinburgh (about 1.5 hours on the train) and less than 55 miles from Aberdeen, which is only a 50-minute train ride further north.