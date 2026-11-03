Between Edinburgh And Aberdeen Is A Charming Coastal Town With Fresh Seafood, Cliffside Hiking, And History
While Scotland's wild Northern Highlands and its magnificent, historic capital, Edinburgh, are likely to be well-known to travelers visiting the region. A much less trodden area is the 68-mile stretch of coast between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, home to the less populated region of Angus. This underrated region has seven characterful towns scattered among hills, glens, and perched on the North Sea coast. Visitors who are looking for a charming, laid-back coastal escape with a significant link to Scottish history will find Angus' biggest town, Arbroath, is the place to visit.
Offering a combination of cliffside walks, historical sites, and even a tasty seafood trail, Arbroath has plenty of activities and attractions to suit different travelers. It is the home of the Declaration of Arbroath, a medieval document argued by some historians to have inspired the American Declaration of Independence, and of the "Arbroath smokie" — a hot-smoked fish delicacy dating to the Scandinavian settlement of Scotland. The town also has great courses for keen golfers, famous scenic, rust-colored abbey ruins open to the public, and gorgeous surrounding nature. Because it is a more rural town, Arbroath is a great hub for nature treks, hill and glen walking, and rugged seaside hikes. Whether you want to follow the town's heritage trail, combining hills and history, or embark on a coastal hike parallel to the craggy, dramatic cliffs, Arbroath is equipped to suit most outdoorsy activities.
On top of its diverse offering, Arbroath is also very well-connected to cities along the northeastern coast of Scotland. It is only 78 miles from Edinburgh (about 1.5 hours on the train) and less than 55 miles from Aberdeen, which is only a 50-minute train ride further north.
History and where to eat in Arbroath, Scotland
Often referred to as "the birthplace of Scotland," Angus owes this moniker to the events that occurred in Arbroath in 1320, officially creating an independent Scotland separated from England. In fact, what came to be known as the Declaration of Arbroath was signed in Arbroath Abbey. At the time an important seat of monastic life and home to a relic of the Irish saint Columba, Arbroath Abbey was subsequently stripped of its stone structures, and is now a spectacular red stone ruin with only a few parts still standing, including its twin towers and "Round O' Window." Though the Abbey is a prominent site of the town's history (and landscape), it's not the only one. Travelers who want to learn more about Arbroath's maritime history can head to the Signal Tower Museum. It sheds light on the history and life of the Bell Rock Lighthouse — the oldest rock lighthouse still in use — and located steps away from the town's charming main harbor.
Arbroath Harbor is also a popular stop for the Smokies Trail, a five-stop epicurean pilgrimage visiting locations connected to the local smoked haddock delicacy, from small fisheries to the village of Auchmithie, where the fishermen used to bring in their catch. It's believed Auchmithie is where the dish first originated, born out of the need to preserve fresh catch for the winter, often using whiskey barrels for the smoking.
As you walk around town, you are likely to notice this staple ingredient is used creatively in a multitude of ways — from smokie pancakes to smokie ice cream at The Old Boatyard restaurant. The legendary dish is only one of many seafood delights the town offers. You will also find casual seafood shacks like the Fish Hoose and vendors like Cel's Fresh Fish selling smoked salmon, seafood pies, and fish rolls.
Hiking and outdoor adventures in Arbroath, Scotland
While visitors interested in culture and arts will find plenty to do on a day trip to neighboring Dundee, Scotland's underrated and super walkable city, Arbroath is the place to stay for great outdoorsy activities. Connecting Arbroath to its sister village of Auchmithie, the Cliff Trail is a leisurely 4-mile walk with beautiful coastal views, rugged coves, and birdwatching opportunities. The trail crosses the Carlingheugh Bay, a unique red sandstone geological formation also nicknamed "The Flairs." The latter is just one of many formations in Arbroath, which include vertical rocky stacks like the famous Deil's Head and stunning sea caves like Brandy Cave.
Heading further south, Carlingheugh Bay is linked to another region-wide hiking trail, the Angus Coastal Route, which connects Dundee to Aberdeen, Scotland's "Silver City by the Sea," and crosses Arbroath's Seaton Cliffs Nature Reserve. A crossroads for plenty of avian species on their migration route or nesting on site, Seaton Cliffs is a sanctuary of coastal wilderness and ecological diversity. Travelers can visit the nature reserve or simply enjoy the easy 1.2-mile hike from Seaton Cliffs south to Victoria Park, in the heart of town. This coastal hike is studded with views of majestic red cliffs, pebbly beaches, and swathes of grassland and wildflowers. You can also stop along the way to explore the small forested area of Seaton Den, or admire the native wildlife thriving in the marshy conditions. That includes a host of rare insects, butterflies, and bird species. If you haven't had enough of cliffside views, head south to Fife, a picturesque coastal Scottish kingdom.