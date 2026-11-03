Between Columbus And Youngstown Is Ohio's Charming Amish Community With Unique Shops And Delicious Eats

Nothing embodies the simple life quite like an Amish community — and Ohio is a great place to experience it. The first Amish settlers moved to eastern Ohio in the early 1800s, and the region today is home to more than 87,000 Amish individuals spread across 78 communities, giving Ohio the second-largest Amish population of any U.S. state. Walnut Creek, a small town of about 1,000 people, is right in the middle of Ohio's Amish Country. It can serve as a convenient home base for visitors exploring the region's farms and shops, especially since life in this tiny town moves at the laid-back pace many people come to Amish Country to experience.

While Walnut Creek feels far removed from city life, it's within easy reach of several urban hubs. It's halfway between Columbus and Youngstown, less than a two-hour drive from either city and about two hours from Pittsburgh. This makes it a potential day-trip destination, though there is enough to explore in the area to justify a longer trip. If you do want to spend the night, you'll have more options than you might expect. From the modern luxury of the Wallhouse Hotel to unique in-nature stays at Forest Havens to the homey comfort of the Miller Haus Bed & Breakfast, which invites you to stay on an authentic Amish homestead, guests in Walnut Creek have a surprising variety of accommodations to choose from. The same holds true for Walnut Creek's shopping, dining, and experiences, all of which are more plentiful than most people might expect from this Amish Country gem.