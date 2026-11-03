Between Columbus And Youngstown Is Ohio's Charming Amish Community With Unique Shops And Delicious Eats
Nothing embodies the simple life quite like an Amish community — and Ohio is a great place to experience it. The first Amish settlers moved to eastern Ohio in the early 1800s, and the region today is home to more than 87,000 Amish individuals spread across 78 communities, giving Ohio the second-largest Amish population of any U.S. state. Walnut Creek, a small town of about 1,000 people, is right in the middle of Ohio's Amish Country. It can serve as a convenient home base for visitors exploring the region's farms and shops, especially since life in this tiny town moves at the laid-back pace many people come to Amish Country to experience.
While Walnut Creek feels far removed from city life, it's within easy reach of several urban hubs. It's halfway between Columbus and Youngstown, less than a two-hour drive from either city and about two hours from Pittsburgh. This makes it a potential day-trip destination, though there is enough to explore in the area to justify a longer trip. If you do want to spend the night, you'll have more options than you might expect. From the modern luxury of the Wallhouse Hotel to unique in-nature stays at Forest Havens to the homey comfort of the Miller Haus Bed & Breakfast, which invites you to stay on an authentic Amish homestead, guests in Walnut Creek have a surprising variety of accommodations to choose from. The same holds true for Walnut Creek's shopping, dining, and experiences, all of which are more plentiful than most people might expect from this Amish Country gem.
Shopping and eating out in Walnut Creek
The main commercial area of Walnut Creek is along the Amish Country Byway, a scenic drive lined with farms and quaint villages. Here, you'll find charming shops like Carlisle Gifts, where you can peruse three floors' worth of home decor, toys, clothing, and Amish-made foods. Nearby is Coblentz Chocolate Company, a family-run business that sells gourmet chocolates and fudge made using local dairy products. For collectibles or vintage treasures, head to the Walnut Creek Antique Mall, where more than 45 vendors sell furniture, decor, and rare antique goods.
There are plenty more shops elsewhere in Walnut Creek, too. Hillcrest Orchard on Township Road 444 sells apples fresh from the tree (and you can even pick them yourself). This family-owned farm also grows peaches and plums and sells cider, baked goods, and other seasonal produce in its market. For more local foods, head down State Route 39 to Walnut Creek Cheese & Market, where you can buy homemade jams, fresh-baked pies and cupcakes, and a wide variety of meats and cheeses. Walnut Creek Marketplace in the Alpine-style town of Sugarcreek is another massive multi-vendor space where you can buy Amish-made furniture and handcrafts. It's open Thursdays through Saturdays from March through December, with live entertainment on many Saturdays.
If all that shopping works up an appetite, visit Der Dutchman to fill up on traditional Amish comfort food. You can order one entrée or sample a few from the Barn Raising Buffet. For lighter fare, Café Chrysalis serves wraps, sandwiches, and bowls made from locally sourced, organic ingredients. You can also enjoy local produce at Rebecca's Bistro, a popular breakfast and lunch spot where the rotating menu features dishes like breakfast casserole, stuffed French toast, and quiches.
Walnut Creek's Amish charm
When Holmes County's first settler, Jonas Stutzman, came to the area in 1809, he settled in what is now Walnut Creek, where he built community buildings like a school and a sawmill. He has the unique distinction as the only Amish man known to wear white, which he did in anticipation of Jesus's second coming, also building a large chair for Christ to use when he returned. A historical marker on County Road 114 marks the site of his farm, less than a mile from the Stutzman's Crossing Covered Bridge that was built in 2009 and named in his honor. You can learn more about Walnut Creek's history at the German Culture Museum, which also displays artifacts from Jonas Stutzman, including some of his chairs. The museum is inside the Walnut Creek Community Building on Olde Pump Street and is free to visit on Thursday through Saturday afternoons from May through October.
To experience present-day Amish life, take a tour of Yoder's Amish Home. While it's technically in Millersburg, an enchanting small town known for traditional handcraft shops, it's only a five-minute drive from downtown Walnut Creek. It's open on Thursdays through Saturdays and offers activities like buggy rides and guided tours of the property, including an 1885 barn. Spring is a great time for families to visit; that's when kids can pet the lambs and other baby farm animals. You can see more animals at The Farm at Walnut Creek, a working farm home to over 500 animals, including exotic species like giraffes and kangaroos. It's open for tours Monday through Saturday from April through October. After a day at the farm, if you're in the mood for an evening show, check the schedule at the Amish Country Theater, which puts on family-friendly comedy shows along with hosting musical tributes and performers.