Between Leeds And Yorkshire Dales National Park Is A Charming Market Town With An Award-Winning High Street
As Leeds is the U.K.'s fifth-largest city, home to a population of over 1 million, visitors seeking less urban bustle and more nature typically venture north. While the dramatic valleys of the Yorkshire Dales National Park beckon, there is another scenic and lesser-known landscape that lies next to the national park and is worth exploring. The Nidderdale National Landscape measures just over 230 square miles, and the only town within this protected setting is Pateley Bridge. Set on the banks of the curving River Nidd, Pateley Bridge is a 14th-century market town anchored by its award-winning High Street.
Pateley Bridge was officially established in 1320 when it received its market charter, and markets were held here every Tuesday. While the town no longer hosts regular weekly markets, Pateley Bridge's High Street serves as the heart of commerce here. Along this thoroughfare, which has won an award for Britain's best village high street, you'll find an array of unique shops and boutiques, convivial tea rooms and pubs, and even the world's oldest sweet shop. From Pateley Bridge, visitors can head out into Nidderdale National Landscape or Yorkshire Dales National Park and enjoy waterside walks, mountain summits, and cavern adventures.
Pateley Bridge is about an hour's drive north of Leeds, and if you're flying in, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) receives nonstop flights from many European cities. The best time to visit Pateley Bridge is between June and September, when temperatures hover between 59 and 63 degrees Fahrenheit.
Shopping and dining on Pateley Bridge's High Street
Pateley Bridge's High Street, which brims with a number of wonderful shops and restaurants, is a slope of historic stone facades. Its storybook charm even earned it the best village High Street in England by the Great British High Street Awards in 2016. The town's best-known shop is The Oldest Sweet Shop, which was established in 1827 and is the "oldest continuously operating sweet shop in the world," according to its website. Here, you can browse a decadent array of old-fashioned candies, such as jars of jelly beans, liquorice, or lollipops, plus chocolates, toffees, and nut bars. A short stroll away is Paper People, an independent bookstore with a wide selection of books, from the latest bestsellers to adorable children's books, as well as games.
For fresh flowers and cute gifts, stop at Sticks 'n' Stones, a floral shop where you can also purchase handmade candles, soaps, and lip balms. Another great shop is Wildish, which sells canvas backpacks in a range of sizes, from large bags ideal for hiking adventures to smaller crossbody bags for everyday use. While there is no longer a weekly market in Pateley Bridge, you can drive 20 minutes east to the charming and historic city of Ripon, which hosts markets on Thursdays and Saturdays.
Once you've had your fill of shopping, head to one of High Street's eateries. The Old Granary Tea Shop is a Pateley Bridge institution that serves classic British breakfast, lunch, and traditional afternoon tea, complete with delicious scones and homemade cake. For dinner, stop in next door at the 17th-century Crown Inn for hearty English fare such as steak & ale pie and beer-battered fish and chips. There are also five color-themed guest rooms at the inn if you want to enjoy High Street's charms for longer.
Outdoor adventures near Pateley Bridge
Pateley Bridge is the best gateway to the Nidderdale National Landscape, defined by its lush valleys, watery wonders, and scenic trails. Just a 2.5-mile walk or drive from Pateley Bridge is Gouthwaite Reservoir and its nature reserve, a sparkling manmade lake flanked by the green hills of Nidderdale. You can circumnavigate the reservoir on a 6-mile loop that offers lovely water views and the opportunity to spot the diverse birds that inhabit the shore. "The eastern side of the reservoir is very pleasant with clear paths," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Twitchers will find the northern section most interesting."
For more outdoor adventures, head nearby to Yorkshire Dales National Park, a lovely destination with breathtaking vistas. The 840-square-mile park is famed for its rugged landscape, from cascading waterfalls to towering peaks, such as England's majestic mountain of Gragareth. Gragareth rises to an elevation of over 2,000 feet and can be summited by five different hikes ranging from moderately challenging treks to steep and long ascents.
While there's plenty of natural beauty surrounding Pateley Bridge, there are also wonders to discover underground. The Stump Cross Caverns, which earned a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2026, lie just a 10-minute drive west of town. These prehistoric caverns, which are over 500,000 years old, are composed of limestone rock and feature fascinating natural rock sculptures of stalactites and stalagmites. You can tour the warren of underground chambers by UV light or enjoy family-friendly fossil digs on the property.