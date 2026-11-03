Between Leeds And Yorkshire Dales National Park Is A Charming Market Town With An Award-Winning High Street

As Leeds is the U.K.'s fifth-largest city, home to a population of over 1 million, visitors seeking less urban bustle and more nature typically venture north. While the dramatic valleys of the Yorkshire Dales National Park beckon, there is another scenic and lesser-known landscape that lies next to the national park and is worth exploring. The Nidderdale National Landscape measures just over 230 square miles, and the only town within this protected setting is Pateley Bridge. Set on the banks of the curving River Nidd, Pateley Bridge is a 14th-century market town anchored by its award-winning High Street.

Pateley Bridge was officially established in 1320 when it received its market charter, and markets were held here every Tuesday. While the town no longer hosts regular weekly markets, Pateley Bridge's High Street serves as the heart of commerce here. Along this thoroughfare, which has won an award for Britain's best village high street, you'll find an array of unique shops and boutiques, convivial tea rooms and pubs, and even the world's oldest sweet shop. From Pateley Bridge, visitors can head out into Nidderdale National Landscape or Yorkshire Dales National Park and enjoy waterside walks, mountain summits, and cavern adventures.

Pateley Bridge is about an hour's drive north of Leeds, and if you're flying in, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) receives nonstop flights from many European cities. The best time to visit Pateley Bridge is between June and September, when temperatures hover between 59 and 63 degrees Fahrenheit.