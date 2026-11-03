Forget The Bahamas, This Asian Island Has Gorgeous Sandy Beaches, A Vibrant Culture, And Crystal-Clear Waters

While a trip to the Bahamas undoubtedly includes turquoise seas, soft sands, and Caribbean vibes, those seeking similar views should set their sights on a Japanese island off the eastern coast of Niigata. This large island in the Sea of Japan has a very different cultural makeup than that of the Bahamas, as it has been inhabited for 10,000 years. Although Sado is still unknown to most foreign travelers, local tourists visit to experience its rich traditions, vibrant festivals, and artistic performances, as well as its stunning beaches.

Sado has a fascinating history. It was primarily used as a place of exile, housing nobility, political figures, and artists from around the eighth century until medieval times: most notably, Emperor Juntoku, Buddhist monk Nichiren Shonin, and Noh master Zeami Motokiyo. It also has a rich history of gold and silver mining, which caused the island to rapidly grow in the 17th century. Today, visitors can explore Sado's connection to the metals and learn more about its commercial beginnings by visiting the Sado Gold Mines, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, or the Nishimikawa Gold Park.

Sado has about 174 miles of coastline, boasting turquoise waters with their own color: "Japan Sea Blue." The entire island is considered a Japanese Geopark, and paddlers can embark on an exploration of Sado's protected Ogi Peninsula. Guides take you around the rocky caves, and the crystal-clear waters display the island's volcanic rock formations underneath the surface. To get a closer look, Sado is also a popular scuba diving location, especially from August through September, when the warm Tsushima Current passes through and visibility is at its peak to view fish like the bulbous Asian sheepshead wrasse. Summer is also packed with cultural events, showcasing the island's rich connection to performing arts.